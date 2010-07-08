Breaking News: Nets Sign Poor Man’s LeBron

It appears the Nets have taken it personally that their name hasn’t surfaced in all these LeBron rumors today, and gone out and signed their own small forward: Travis Outlaw. ESPN The Magazine‘s Ric Bucher is reporting that Outlaw has agreed to a five-year, $35 million deal with the Nets. I wonder when the banner outside the Garden is coming down.
While I’ve definitely been a fan of Outlaw since he’s been in the League, to give $7 million a year to a guy who has averaged 9.5 points and 3.4 rebounds during seven NBA seasons seems a little excessive. Regardless, he does fill a void in New Jersey. And at only 25 years old, they’re definitely getting him as he enters the prime of his career.
What do you think? Was this a good move by the Nets?
The Nets are getting deeper and deeper on the depth chart. I think thats a good pick up, and not too crazy a contract given some of the others that have been handed out recently.
i’m a fan of him too !
… but nets fans must be so f***ing disapointed :S
A solid signing, and they get a dude who’s been a clutch player and hit game winners, which is always a positive.
he’s more of a rich man’s sonny weems LOL
@QazQami
As a Nets fan I’m very disappointed. Outlaw is good player, but I really want them to sign David Lee but that won’t happen
…and people were saying that Linas Kleiza at 5 mil a year was bad. Come on now
uhhh…. how a guy coming off an injury who hasn’t done a damn thing in the league other than be a 3rd-5th best player on a slightly above average team gets 5 yrs/35M is beyond me.
I guess it’s better than the moves detroit made last year with gordon and villanueva.
I hope Thorn has a plan to fill the PF spot that doesn’t involve the words “David Lee” and “$80M” in the same sentence
It’s not a bad sign. Outlaw is an all around good player that can fill several needs for the Nets.
LBJ to the Nets to be announced tonight. LBJ to the BROOKLYN Nets.
Regarding the pick up of Outlaw, I think it’s a good move, even though $35M over 5 years is just a bit high. He’s a solid player and can contribute off the pine.
Love the move. Outlaw was great for the Blazers then kinda fell off the map when he went to LAC. It seems a little steep, but you pay what you need to to get a guy they obviously wanted badly.
i think we all like travis outlaw. hes like stacy augman—only better. but $35mil? this russian dude co-signed on that?
seems like a panic signing by rod thorn.
but roster wise, a good pickup since lebron aint going to jersey and since rudy gay, paul pierce and joe johnson all re-upped with their teams.
jerseys only other option at SF was rich jefferson, and we know how that turned out last time. he aint worth shit without jason kidd.
devin harris
courtney lee
travis outlaw
brook lopez
calling travis outlaw a poor man’s lebron is quite a stretch……
poor man’s lebron might be josh smith….but travis outlaw?
what happens to terrence williams? doesn’t he play SF? unless he slides to the SG position, which is fine, but then Courtney Lee’s spot is gone
yeah gotta agree with #11…dime you got it wrong…to quote the sports guy, outlaw’s a homeless man’s lebron..
I say the Nets and Mavs need to talk. Since the Mavs can’t move Dampier’s contract in order to bring in some talent they have to get rid of one of their bigger contracts. Caron Butler doesn’t really fit in with the Mavs. Yea it was a small sample of games but he could at least hold the Nets over. Won’t back down from the elite players in the east if he has to guard them and he would have solidified the wing for New Jersey. The Mavs get closer to the salary cap without giving up a vital piece of their core.
Damn son!!! Outlaw got how much??? 35 mil? Snap. Congrats New Jersey. Great guy, can shoot has hops for days. But not since his first and second year has he rebounded with any kind of abandon. I liked him with the Blazers, but loved his nickname more. NJ get ready to cheer for TROUT!
$7 million is a bit high, but not too bad. Good signing as I like Outlaw. Not sure he’s a starter though.
at first i was like who, then i remember who he was. yeah outlaw is a good pickup. he got a jumper, plays good defense and is athletic. if lebron don’t sign with the nets today thats fine nets moving up without him, we’ll win a championship in brooklyn without him.
Drew Gooden, Rudy Gay, Amir Johnson… Now Outlaw. Boy, it’s a great time to be a marginally good basketball player in the NBA. Fuck a recession!
@ #7 & #11
Um…didn’t the Nets just draft a pretty good PF?
Travis is a great guy, and an awesome player. I was holding out hope we’d re-sign him and bring him back home. He’s been a great 6th man for us for years, and I’m glad to see he’s gonna get a bigger chance.
Ok, Outlaw might be a decent player and good guy, but didn’t the Nets just trade CDR (salary approx. $850k) who has the same or better production? In other words, $35m v. $850k. Do the math. Maybe Rod is looking to sabotage Prokhorov on his way out???????
The nets need some experience. They are too wet behind the ears and that will lose you at least 10 more games than you are suppose to.
They need a solid backup at PG. An experienced sniper at shooting guard, an experienced banger at power forward and players that are versatile to play the 2 – 4 position.
While I am at it, get rid of Simmons. He is garbage!
@22
CDR is not as good as outlaw but that is a good point..
I doubt Rod Thorn is sabotaging Prokhorov… he was was forced out. the new ownership was good to him according to Nets beat writers. Thorn is just old and his wife was clamoring for him to retire.
So we talked past weeks/years about LeBron, Wade, Bosh, Stoudamire, Boozer, D. Lee, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and we wind up with Travis (I only average 9 and 3 and Im basically an injury waiting to happen)Outlaw and Kyle (I couldnt play defense for the life of me if it bit me on the ass) Korver and Tyrus (wait, do I play in the NBA?!?) Thomas. Nice job Nets “brain trust”. Really stank this one up. But really its my fault for actually thinking things with this team would be different now… ALl talk and bluster and no execution. he fact they got outbid by 5 million dollars for Boozer (5 millions dollars!!!!) and let Lee dangle in the wind for so long that he made other plans makes me want to upchuck… Aaarrggghhh!
No worse then the Timberwolves giving Milicic 4 years for 20 right? At least Outlaw wants to play in the league. Darko was debating going back to Europe and abandoning the NBA.
Poor man’s LBJ???
This guy couldn’t grab the starting SF spot on a Portland team that was looking for a SF when healthy.
This guy is good off the bench, he can flat out score, but that is where his talent ends. He is long and athletic but doesn’t rebound or play any defense.
Overpaid another role player. If the NBA goes into a lockout next year, just point to all the dumb full mid level moves dumb ass GM’s made this off season
People who know the particulars wouldn’t be shocked to see old back-room dealing Rod sabotaging Prokhorov. Rod throught the big Russian meant he could continue making 6 mil per – or even more -to play golf most days.
When Prokhorov suggested Rod might not be worthy of a raise after putting together a 12 win team, he started leaking and undermining the new boss. Rod Thorn has always been a low-life – now Nets fans are going to pay the price for years to come
hes alright to me. but as soon as he got to the clipps he fell off big time. soo im thinkin they paid him too much.
the fact that they didn’t go for Lee or Boozer to fit in next to Brook Lopez blows my damn mind…
2 potential all-star big men on one team??? GETTING ALL-STAR BIG MEN IS THE HARDEST PART OF BUILDING A CHAMPIONSHIP. if they had pulled that off, then they would’ve already had the guts of the team, and could’ve worked on getting a superstar wing player either next year or the year after that when Lee and Lopez would’ve been in their prime. Stupid.
Kinda reminds me of the Bobby Simmons signing a few years ago, after he had his only decent stretch on the Clips. The moment he went from underrated / underappreciated start to overpaid bench guy.