Breaking News: Nets Sign Poor Man’s LeBron

It appears the Nets have taken it personally that their name hasn’t surfaced in all these LeBron rumors today, and gone out and signed their own small forward: Travis Outlaw. ESPN The Magazine‘s Ric Bucher is reporting that Outlaw has agreed to a five-year, $35 million deal with the Nets. I wonder when the banner outside the Garden is coming down.

While I’ve definitely been a fan of Outlaw since he’s been in the League, to give $7 million a year to a guy who has averaged 9.5 points and 3.4 rebounds during seven NBA seasons seems a little excessive. Regardless, he does fill a void in New Jersey. And at only 25 years old, they’re definitely getting him as he enters the prime of his career.

What do you think? Was this a good move by the Nets?

