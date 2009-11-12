Breaking News: New Orleans Hornets Fire Byron Scott

11.12.09

Apparently Byron Scott’s time has run out.

According to ESPN, the New Orleans Hornets have fired Scott. The decision was made after last night’s embarrassing loss to the Phoenix Suns. The official announcement is expected to be made later today.

Twice, Scott coached in the NBA Finals when he was with the New Jersey Nets. Under Scott, the Hornets were 221-216 and in 2008, compiled 56 wins and a Western Conference semi finals berth. But this season, the Hornets have managed only 3 wins and 6 losses.

Source: ESPN.com

