Breaking News: New Orleans Hornets Fire Byron Scott

Apparently Byron Scott’s time has run out.
According to ESPN, the New Orleans Hornets have fired Scott. The decision was made after last night’s embarrassing loss to the Phoenix Suns. The official announcement is expected to be made later today.
Twice, Scott coached in the NBA Finals when he was with the New Jersey Nets. Under Scott, the Hornets were 221-216 and in 2008, compiled 56 wins and a Western Conference semi finals berth. But this season, the Hornets have managed only 3 wins and 6 losses.
Source: ESPN.com
i hope he comes to LA and we get a heir to Phil when he retires…
Someone was going to get scapegoated.
Yo if B.S. goes to L.A. it’s not gonna be pretty. That team won’t respect him like the Hornets used to. They’ll fall apart. They need a marquee coach, but it seems like they’re all gone…
Russian tycoon takes over the nets, fires that useless bastard lawrence frank and byron scott returns…that would make me so happy.
Scapegoat of the year. Damn. Why you do a cat like this? Come on now. Byron has been one of the most consistent coaches in the L for some time now. Bastards like Don Nelson are still allowed to ruin teams, and Scott is now fired? Fuck this.
@4:
That actually makes sense. Lawrence Frank is as useless as it gets. He rode that 13 game winning streak he had to start his career, while everyone overlooked that he did practically NOTHING as a coach to warrant that job security. DO IT NETS! HIRE BYRON!!!
Please get Avery to NO..he’ll make CP great
N.O. is retarded..
They just admitted they know they arent competetive.. im sure that helps CP3’s frustrations..
B. Scott’s subs rotations were an issue. The first team/second team philosphy didn’t work out. Cut the rotations and leave either Paul or West in there at all times. Simple. That will get the team to .500.
It was only a matter of time. Poor guy becomes the easy target.
CP3 cant get it done so Byron’s head rolls??? CP3 is a bizzich, he could have vetoed that move. It will come back to bite him in the ass
you people are all smoking that rock.
Byron scott’s team lost by, what was it, 46 points, last year in the playoffs, at HOME. the only mistake N.O. made was not firing him earlier and giving the new coach time to do his thing in training camp.
He had to get fired… his players weren’t playing for him anymore… except for CP3… David West forgot how to play D… Peja forgot that he’s supposed to be a wicked shooter… they’ve been looking pathetic lately… sorry, B.S. but if your players no longer listen, u gotta go.
Too bad they still suck with Peja’s contract while gettin rid of a dude they could use (Rasual Butler) to save bucks….embarrassin
Bower is taking over. The Bower acquisitions will get all the PT. Okafor, Julian Wright, Collison, Marcus Thornton, Songaila, etc to make himself look good.
The players tuned out Scott last year… it was only a matter of time until the losing would pile up and Scott would get canned. I remember the same thing happening in Jersey. Some folks got short attention spans. :p
He’s a man of integrity by all accounts and he knows how to coach. It’s a damn shame he got axed for the mistakes of a GM who signed Posey, Mo Pete and Peja to major deals.
Peja forgetting that he’s a shooter isn’t Scott’s fault; that kid is soft as pudding.
Oh, and a final comment about players tuning out a demanding coach:
Why is it that everyone seems to think that’s the coach’s fault? These players are making millions and millions of dollars to play a fucking game and they can’t bother to listen to a boss telling them what to do? Sorry, but that’s on the players. And in Scott’s case you can bet Chris Paul wasn’t tuning him out – Paul was playing his heart out every night, even if nobody else was.
at a certain point u gotta realize that the players wer’nt responding to Byron and that the total make up of the team was not where it was supposed. they need to mo pete, peja and wright on the bench, and get a wing player. hell go get monta ellis, s-jax….they should have gone afte richard jefferson when they had the chance. he would have been a good fit.
Actually JBaller Byron Scott would be respected in LA, because guess who is one of his biggest supporters…Kobe
Byron and Kobe have a great relationship, so it would make total sense. The man challenges his team and would only benefit by upgrading to a quality organization with players that have talent. NJ and NO are not great organizations on the level of the Lakers.
A bit of a knee-jerk reaction and poor Scott is unfortunately the scapegoat on this one. I feel like the Hornets are perhaps the most overrated team that is considered a “contender” by many who watch the NBA. And now they have been exposed as Chris Paul and an occasional David West jumper. Don’t cry for Byron though. He’ll definitely find a job somewhere else very soon
Its almost like GM’s read this site. This is way too early judging the circumstances of this team. The team shouldve waited until the all star game or the trading deadline to make any moves.
Wow…after 9 games? Seems a little premature to me. I think it takes at least until Christmas for a team to hit its stride.
I don’t see how this helps the hornets. I mean they’re going to get a coach who is less experienced, less effective, which means they’re still going to lose. They need to change their players…
Once Chandler was traded downhill slide began. You cant buy or teach chemistry. So long Paullllllllllllllll. Go to Atlanta or NY/Washington/OKC. Byron to LA. Yes sir.
Hornets should trade Peja for S-Jax for s start. That solves one problem right there.
Byron Scott did the same thing in Jersey. Had some success, then rested on his ass afterwards.
And for everyone dissing Lawrence Frank, that guy is one of the best X’s and O’s coaches you will see. He’s a master of creating and exploiting the missmatch. He just hasn’t really had a good team to work with. Especailly this year, they were thin anyway, and so many injuries too. You could be the re-incarnation of Red Auerbach and you would still get off to an 0-8 start with the current nets team.
But i agree about the chemistry issues created by management trying to save bucks. Chandler was that teams heart. Okafor is a good soldier, but it will take time for his new team to trust him.
Rant over.
Chris Puss should be whining his way out of town within weeks.
Fuck him and his high-dribblin’, pushin-off, whiny ass
Fuck that..get my boy jeff van gundy.
He’ll have them on the right track.
lol @ Peja for SJack
some posts kill me
Why would Golden State give up a guy, who even as a cancer, can get you 20, 5, and 5 for Peja’s contract? How does that even make sense? When suggestin trades, try to remember that there are two teams……damn
hire avery!
Weak move,
The Hornets and their management are a joke, get out CP3, while you can!
B scott will find a job real soon.
The Jazz need to fire/force to retire sloan and get scott while the gettin’ is good. Sloan has somehow made one of the youngest teams in the league look Sloan’s age.
@ 32:
Damn, you’ve been watching NBA for what, 5 years, son? There is a reason Sloan has coached the Jazz for 105 years. Ever heard of consistency?
^ I have been a jazz fan all my life. I am so grateful that sloan has given us a consistent 21 years of mediocrity, but its time both parties move on. Besides, he has a farm he needs to get back to.
@34:
Wow the typical ‘I’ve been a fan of/loved watching (insert team/personality here) since forever, but…’ response.
While we’re at it, I’m gonna add a few:
-I’ve been following AI since day one, but I really think he’s now the biggest asshole in the NBA today.
-I’ve been a Cetics fan since Bill Russell won his first chip, but the Celts right now are the most arrogant group of bastards in the L.
-I’ve been a stalker of Austin Burton since he was in college, but I think him defending a bunch of losers like AI and T-Mac is one of the biggest piece of bullshit journalism I have ever encountered.
Obviously Scott is the scapegoat here. This team did NOTHING in the offseason to improve itself.
Actually I read that Chris Paul didn’t find out until after the fact and he is is highly pissed off.
I think mac has them any day because Mac come’s with most of the thing that you will have to purchase for the dell so i choose mac any day get the mac its the one for the money.