Breaking News: O.J. Mayo Has Been Suspended For 10 Games

It appears things have gone from bad to worse for O.J. Mayo. The NBA just announced that he has been suspended without pay for 10 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. His violation of the program involved a positive test for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) – the same substance that Rashard Lewis was suspended for in 2009. Here’s what we can tell you about the drug:
1. DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) is an endogenous hormone (made in the human body), and secreted by the adrenal gland.
2. There is sufficient evidence supporting the use of DHEA in the treatment of adrenal insufficiency, depression, induction of labor, and systemic lupus erythematosus.
3. No studies on the long-term effects of DHEA have been conducted. Therefore, it is not recommended for regular use without supervision by a licensed health professional.
Interestingly enough, Major League Baseball allows DHEA.
Memphis doesn’t need him anyway.
In a way I’m kinda relieved, he has held my team hostage for too long.
Of course baseball allows it, those guys take all sorts of shit.
memphis needs him, cause if you shut down rudy and zach is having a bad day then at least you have mayo who can score without help. without mayo i dont see them ever making the playoffs if their team stays the same. the west is too good for them without mayo, actually the west is too good for them with mayo too, i think they are 9th or 10th right now in the west…
but i guess if hes taking steroids the team dont need him…
@panchitoooo
Umm, are we watching the same games? OJ was at time the 5TH scoring option on their team, he is dog shit this year. Maybe its his confidence but I don’t know what happened. If your taking supplements you better be dropping more than 12/3/2.
Memphis need to trade his ass ASAP.
If your taking supplements you better be dropping more than 12/3/2.
No doubt
that 12/3/2 is almost guaranteed to drop even lower considering how terribly hes been playing this month(9/2/2 over last 15)
Not to say that his 12/3/2 on 40% shooting isn’t already terrible
i just checked his stats and i guess i havent been watching him like i did last year. but i still think hes a good player maybe since hes been taking this stuff he has not been putting in the hours at practice
The Jazz need him.
Give the dude a break. Clearly, he was late for his due date and trying to induce labour (or talent).
trade please.. thank you
Mayo is sucking and Kevin Love is breaking out. This is the rare one good trade that McHale has done right…
trade JUICE for shannon brown. the lakers bench would be too deep if this happens.
Someone get him some real steroids.
I hate hearing shit like this, especially when I think about all of the legit guys who are on 10-days and have struggled but kept strong to get where they are. Hopefully he gets his act together and realizes this is his dream and he’s pissing it away… before it’s too late.
I feel bad for him. From being the top player in the country when he was a teenager to becoming a scrub.