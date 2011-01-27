Breaking News: O.J. Mayo Has Been Suspended For 10 Games

It appears things have gone from bad to worse for O.J. Mayo. The NBA just announced that he has been suspended without pay for 10 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. His violation of the program involved a positive test for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) – the same substance that Rashard Lewis was suspended for in 2009. Here’s what we can tell you about the drug:

From the Mayo Clinic:

1. DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) is an endogenous hormone (made in the human body), and secreted by the adrenal gland.

2. There is sufficient evidence supporting the use of DHEA in the treatment of adrenal insufficiency, depression, induction of labor, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

3. No studies on the long-term effects of DHEA have been conducted. Therefore, it is not recommended for regular use without supervision by a licensed health professional.

Interestingly enough, Major League Baseball allows DHEA.

