Breaking News: Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball Coaches Killed in Plane Crash

Horrible news just broke that Oklahoma State University women’s basketball coach Kurt Budke and assistant women’s basketball coach Miranda Serna died in a plane crash in Arkansas yesterday.
From CNN’s report:
Two others — including the pilot –also died in Thursday night’s crash in Perry County, Arkansas, the university said in a statement.
There were no survivors, the school said.
The plane, a Piper Cherokee PA-28, according to FAA records, crashed under “unknown circumstances” in a wooded area about four miles south of Perryville, Arkansas, about 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, agency spokesman Lynn Lunsford said Friday.
No additional information about the crash was immediately available.
Budke and Serna were on a recruiting trip, the university said.
What is even more horrifying is that this isn’t the first time this type of tragedy has stuck OSU – 11 years ago ten people, eight of them connected to the school’s men’s basketball program, died when their plane crashed in a Colorado snow storm in January of 2001.
You can read the school’s report here.
