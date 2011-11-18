Breaking News: Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball Coaches Killed in Plane Crash

#Breaking News
11.18.11 7 years ago

Horrible news just broke that Oklahoma State University women’s basketball coach Kurt Budke and assistant women’s basketball coach Miranda Serna died in a plane crash in Arkansas yesterday.

From CNN’s report:

Two others — including the pilot –also died in Thursday night’s crash in Perry County, Arkansas, the university said in a statement.
There were no survivors, the school said.
The plane, a Piper Cherokee PA-28, according to FAA records, crashed under “unknown circumstances” in a wooded area about four miles south of Perryville, Arkansas, about 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, agency spokesman Lynn Lunsford said Friday.
No additional information about the crash was immediately available.
Budke and Serna were on a recruiting trip, the university said.

What is even more horrifying is that this isn’t the first time this type of tragedy has stuck OSU – 11 years ago ten people, eight of them connected to the school’s men’s basketball program, died when their plane crashed in a Colorado snow storm in January of 2001.

You can read the school’s report here.

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking News
TAGSBREAKING NEWSCOLLEGEOklahoma State UniversityReal Stories

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP