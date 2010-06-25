Breaking News: Patrick Patterson Is A Muppet

Props to Jay Bilas. Not only was his NBA Draft commentary on point last night, but he was correct in calling this the “best dressed Draft class” in recent memory. John Wall‘s suit was clean, Xavier Henry rocked a fresh green shirt and tie combo, and Sacramento Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins predicted the future in his dope purple threads. And while we can’t really criticize any draft pick’s attire last night (aside from Wes Johnson‘s pants), there’s one thing that stood out to us after carefully watching each and every draft pick take the stage: Patrick Patterson looks like a Muppet.

Our best choice was Floyd Pepper, the bass player for the band, “The Electric Mayhem” on The Muppet Show.

What do you think?

