Rafer Alston Signs With The Heat

It’s official, Skip to my Lou is back in Miami. The Heat just announced on their website that they signed Rafer Alston, who was released earlier this week by the Nets. Last season, the 11-year point guard was one of the key contributors of the Orlando Magic team that made it to the NBA Finals. Alston played the entire 2003-’04 season with the Heat, where he averaged 10.2 ppg, 4.5 apg and 1.43 spg.

“We are thrilled to have Skip back in a Heat uniform, as he brings another set of skills and experience to the point guard position,” said Heat President Pat Riley told NBA.com. “From his time in Miami, we know both his game and him as a person, and we had a great experience with him in the past. We are very happy to have Skip back in the Heat family.”