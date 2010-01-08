Rafer Alston Signs With The Heat

It’s official, Skip to my Lou is back in Miami. The Heat just announced on their website that they signed Rafer Alston, who was released earlier this week by the Nets. Last season, the 11-year point guard was one of the key contributors of the Orlando Magic team that made it to the NBA Finals. Alston played the entire 2003-’04 season with the Heat, where he averaged 10.2 ppg, 4.5 apg and 1.43 spg.
“We are thrilled to have Skip back in a Heat uniform, as he brings another set of skills and experience to the point guard position,” said Heat President Pat Riley told NBA.com. “From his time in Miami, we know both his game and him as a person, and we had a great experience with him in the past. We are very happy to have Skip back in the Heat family.”
wow! arroyo and skip… the best streetballer pointguard combo in the L!
not really breaking news, per say.
we all kinda saw this coming. maybe heat and nets should have just traded chris quinn for skip.
and btw Dime….
Please get better pictures of each player you attach to your story posts on this site. the photos are just horrible and it looks like an office intern put them together.
2010….get caught up. thanks!
Good for Skip cause Orlando did ya boy WRONG!
@Heckler
I say the same thing. Then I thought Stern probably keeps Dime at arm’s length. Remember this site isn’t that politically correct. Let’s just hope the line up has Skip as the starting guard & Arroyo backing him up. Chalmers could spell wade or you can play all 3 together. Skip,Arroyo,Wade-Offense R’Us. Lets go Skip turn it up. Get on your young Miluakee,Toronto,Orlando bull. We know it’s in there & you couldn’t wait to be out of NJ. Chalmers sucks ladies & gentleman. He’s been hyped for to long. His game is exposed. Arroyo was the good in Orlando. Who does Jameer know that get all threats shipped out. That’s pretty powerful. Hope it’s worth it.
You know what’s also crazy. The league & fans alike didn’t get to see Skip in his prime. He wasted it away on Miluakees’s bench for several yrs eventhough Sam I AM pleaded for him to play. If you think glimpses of him in Orl was something. You have no IDEA. One of the best I ever saw with the ball. It’s like he has magnets in his fingertips. Pull out some Rucker stuff & get young. The Heat need some excitment. I really hope Skip could get a ring. Real good dude. Always humble & was a real Streetball/Summerball LEGEND. That made & was allowed a chance & did well on it. Crazy though for you not to be able to play your game. Do people know how hard that if for somebody to do. You play ball a certain way that has gotten you to the league for 20 some yrs. Then you have a system/coach/league in place who couldn’t do or understand any parts of your game dictating your style. More power to you Skip. Don’t know how you did it.
Skip could have been the Pistol Pete re-incarnated in the league had they wanted to Market him like. You remeber how Jason Williams had the Kings. How many coaches do you know that would let a player get away with. Definitely not Robo Skiles,Larry Brown,Sloan,Popp,Spoelstra,Avery. Just wanted to call out the stiffs. Very good coaches but don’t understand their are many different facets to the game.
People really don’t know how Skiles is bottling Jennings up. While Westphal is allowing Tyreke to shine & just play. Big difference & who looks like the better coach & Why. Same for Johnny Flynn trying to learn the Triangle which isn’t easy. Your taking away from all the strengths of his game & wonder why he’s struggling. Kurt Rambis you are again…… not PHIL JACKSON.
I’m pulling for the Bucks to get completely taken out of the playoff hunt so someone can shine a green light on Jennings.
NO WAY young money being allowed to just play wouldn’t boost ticket sales either.
Arroyo is signed for the remainder of the season, so they got 3 pg’s whom all were starting point guards throughout the year. Arroyo recently took over the starting job over Chalmers so by default Alston should be the 3rd string pg, if the Heat make the playoffs I’m sure he’ll see extended minutes.
He got a lot of votes for a candidate for All-Star Game last year, it would be nice to see him on the Team one year he would show who Skip is to the NBA world, EBC and And1 already knows who he is, NBA needs to know, talent like that doesn’t come too often