Breaking News: Ramon Sessions Signs Offer Sheet With Minnesota

09.04.09 9 years ago 16 Comments

While earlier we reported that Ramon Sessions could sign an offer sheet with Minnesota, ESPN.com’s Chris Sheridan is now reporting that Sessions agreed to sign a four-year, $16 million offer sheet with the T-Wolves with the paperwork being processed this morning.

As I said, while I would have loved to see Sessions play for Mike D’Anoni and the Knicks, Sessions should fit in perfect with the young core of Al Jefferson, Kevin Love, Wayne Ellington and Jonny Flynn. That is, if the Bucks don’t match this deal.

At only four years and $16 million, despite having Brandon Jennings and Luke Ridnour already on the roster, they might be inclined to match this deal (despire temporarily going over the luxury tax threshold) and then try and either move him or Ridnour. Kind of like how the Magic matched for restricted free agent Marcin Gortat earlier this summer. If you were excited about a backcourt with Flynn and either Ricky Rubio/Sessions, how exciting would a backcourt of Jennings and Sessions be?

What do you think? Should/will the Bucks match for Sessions?

Source: ESPN.com

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSAl JeffersonBRANDON JENNINGSDimeMagJonny FlynnKEVIN LOVELatest NewsLuke RidnourMARCIN GORTATMILWAUKEE BUCKSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESORLANDO MAGICRAMON SESSIONSRICKY RUBIOWayne Ellington

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP