Breaking News: Ramon Sessions Signs Offer Sheet With Minnesota

While earlier we reported that Ramon Sessions could sign an offer sheet with Minnesota, ESPN.com’s Chris Sheridan is now reporting that Sessions agreed to sign a four-year, $16 million offer sheet with the T-Wolves with the paperwork being processed this morning.

As I said, while I would have loved to see Sessions play for Mike D’Anoni and the Knicks, Sessions should fit in perfect with the young core of Al Jefferson, Kevin Love, Wayne Ellington and Jonny Flynn. That is, if the Bucks don’t match this deal.

At only four years and $16 million, despite having Brandon Jennings and Luke Ridnour already on the roster, they might be inclined to match this deal (despire temporarily going over the luxury tax threshold) and then try and either move him or Ridnour. Kind of like how the Magic matched for restricted free agent Marcin Gortat earlier this summer. If you were excited about a backcourt with Flynn and either Ricky Rubio/Sessions, how exciting would a backcourt of Jennings and Sessions be?

What do you think? Should/will the Bucks match for Sessions?

Source: ESPN.com

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.