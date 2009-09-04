Breaking News: Ramon Sessions Signs Offer Sheet With Minnesota

While earlier we reported that Ramon Sessions could sign an offer sheet with Minnesota, ESPN.com’s Chris Sheridan is now reporting that Sessions agreed to sign a four-year, $16 million offer sheet with the T-Wolves with the paperwork being processed this morning.
As I said, while I would have loved to see Sessions play for Mike D’Anoni and the Knicks, Sessions should fit in perfect with the young core of Al Jefferson, Kevin Love, Wayne Ellington and Jonny Flynn. That is, if the Bucks don’t match this deal.
At only four years and $16 million, despite having Brandon Jennings and Luke Ridnour already on the roster, they might be inclined to match this deal (despire temporarily going over the luxury tax threshold) and then try and either move him or Ridnour. Kind of like how the Magic matched for restricted free agent Marcin Gortat earlier this summer. If you were excited about a backcourt with Flynn and either Ricky Rubio/Sessions, how exciting would a backcourt of Jennings and Sessions be?
What do you think? Should/will the Bucks match for Sessions?
Source: ESPN.com
Knowing the bucks, they’ll match…and not trade either ridnour or sessions…but try to create disharmony at the PG
They should resign him and trade him…so they dont lose him for nothing, when cleary he has value to a few teams in the league
yeah like yoshi says the bucks would probably keep him. They need to do something so they dont lose him for nothing.
Kahn just can’t get enough point guards can he?
I wonder if the next move is to bring on another point. Maybe sign Brevin Knight too? How about bringing on Tyronn Lue?
Minny can field the league’s first all – point guard starting lineup.
You do realize that ramon sessions is worth the deal right?? He’s a really good young point, that is more of a passer than flynn. Ramon has the starting job though, flynn will prollie be the sixth man and share the sg. This team can run now.
Hey dipstick, how many PG’s does Minny have on the roster right now? I’ll give ya a hint, it’s somewhat less than five. There’s two, three with Sessions. Flynn and Chucky Atkins. Everyone else is gone in trades. Kahn has wheelin and dealin like crazy. And its a good thing too as somebody needed to clear out all of the dead weight McFail left behind.
HAHAHA now they have BOTH the PG’s the Knicks wanted
Solid move by Minny. With Rubio out for another two years, Sessions is a very solid backup to Flynn. I like the move.
This is retarded. The wolves have a problem with duplication on their roster: Jefferson and Love- both under 6’9 “centers”. Gomes and Smith(w/ the clips now) 6’7 PFs. Now Sessions and Flynn, PGs who are too small and weak to defend SGs. This team is a joke. Trading away Roy and then Mayo when they have no true SG doesn’t make sense. Sure Flynn and Session have different games but both of them cant shoot an outside jumper. Way to space the floor for Jefferson.
Flynn is a solid backup for Sessions.
Flynn is BETTER than Sessions.
sessions aint better than flynn or jennings in terms of bein a future star he just a solid pro
Dont underestimate Ramon. Dude has skills. 4 yrs at 16mil is a steal for a guy with that talent. its not like he has even near hit his prime….its his third yr for crying out loud. If Flynn does the things things that sessions did in his second yr, yall would be on Flynns jock.
Going to be interesting to see what the plan is for them. Rubio, Flynn, and Sessions cannot be on the same court three years from now, right?
this Devalues Flynn
Have the minnestoat Twolves ever given thought on redesigning their uniforms cause they totally suck butt I mean who’s idea was it to pine tree cones on the side of the shorts….lame
Sessions > Flynn
Sessions is not just a solid pro but has the potential to be a perennial all star.