Breaking News: Ray Allen Re-Signs With Celtics

Just when you thought Ray Allen was available to the highest bidder, think again. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, Allen and the Celtics have agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract that includes a player option in the second year. Looks like Boston is going at it again.
What this move means is that Boston is going to have to find some quality role players for cheap. As I wrote after the NBA Finals, the Celtics already have of $63 million committed to Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Glen Davis and the soon-to-be-retired Rasheed Wallace. Filling out the rest of the roster should be interesting.
What do you think? Is that too much? Should Allen have left?
10 mil a year? sounds like too much.
Why? I’m a lakers fan and even I can recognize the fact that Ray is worth 10 million easily. Look at what some of these other fools are paying decent players and then try to complain about Rudy’s contract again.
I meant Ray’s contract obviously, but I guess you can tell which contracts I’m thinking about with my last sentence
This is crazy. I still cant believe Doc came back to coach this team. They need two qualty guys like David Lee and Mike Miller to carry this team and give the old vets rest throughout the season. Ray should have went to Miami or followed Lebron. I would actually like to see Ray back in Milwaukee
i understand the loyalty thing but Miami wouldve been a good move
how would ray find playing time in miami? Only in a small ball formation with him at the SF, with wade runnig the point or in the bench squad. ray can be a starter in beantown
It’s a bit pricey but I like that it is only 2 years, I say we win the chip next season then hope for a lockout in ’11-12 and come back in ‘2012-13 with only Pierce at $15M and Rondo on the books. KG and Ray would be done with their extensions by then.
ray ray is worth more than that. ray could have gone somewhere else with higher pay and longer contract.
One word sums up why Jesus returns next season…Ubuntu.
i like this move a lot in many ways. mostly for the fact that its a smack to egos of lebron/wade/bosh who think their presence alone on a team will cause everyone to come flocking to their team.
kudos jesus.
Pretty cool for the League that the C´s are going for it again. Great charismatic veteran team.
It´s Shaq´s turn now.
Too much? Nah..Ray Allen’s a true professional. His shooting kinda cooled off towards the later part of the Finals, but we all saw how, when he gets hot, everybody’s job gets easier. Ray Allen spreads the floor and knows his role. 20M over two years is NOT too much.
I might be biased though. I remember yall at Dime putting up a blog entry about 2 years ago about how humble Ray Allen is. Yall posted a clip of an interview about how hot he got during one of the All-Star games, and dude didn’t talk at all about how pure his shot was. All he kept on mentioning was how good he felt for his fam that was sitting in the crowd, cheering for him to do well.
I wouldn’t expect this guy to bolt just for more money….
Wow. I was worried he was gonna leave (whoever misses on LBJ throwing waaaaaaaay too much $$$/years at him and him basically having to take it.) This is awesome. Now split the mid-level and get Kyle Korver and a big (JO?) and we’re ready to do it. Oh, and, much as I hate to say this cuz his jumper and dribbling ability hurts my head, resign TA too.
Adam Morrison’s available for the vet’s minimum, that’s a back-to-back champ too.
As a celtics fan, $10 mil a year is killing me… i was hoping for 6-8. DAMN!
@deucedeuce – are you Wyc Grossbeck? Cuz if not, what the heck does it matter? The key # is 2 years. We’re over the cap even if Ray walks and we have the mid-level regardless so whatever we paid him wouldn’t change a thing. What’s it really matter? If nothing else, he becomes a valuable expiring contract in a year and a half if we’re floundering.