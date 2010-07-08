Breaking News: Ray Allen Re-Signs With Celtics

Just when you thought Ray Allen was available to the highest bidder, think again. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, Allen and the Celtics have agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract that includes a player option in the second year. Looks like Boston is going at it again.

What this move means is that Boston is going to have to find some quality role players for cheap. As I wrote after the NBA Finals, the Celtics already have of $63 million committed to Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Glen Davis and the soon-to-be-retired Rasheed Wallace. Filling out the rest of the roster should be interesting.

What do you think? Is that too much? Should Allen have left?

