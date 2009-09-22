Breaking News: Ray Felton Re-Signs With Charlotte

It looks like the Bobcats don’t need Allen Iverson after all. According to Sean Deveney of The Baseline, Ray Felton will sign a one-year, $5.5 million qualifying offer with the Bobcats after talks broke down last week over a long-term deal. All I can say is that it look them long enough.
“Raymond is just ready to put the focus back on basketball,” Felton’s agent, Kevin Bradbury, said. “He doesn’t want any of this to affect the team at the start of training camp. So, we’ll look forward to him having a great season, the Bobcats having a great season and we will talk more with the organization when it is appropriate.”
A couple weeks ago Gerald Narciso wrote that the Bobcats are one star away from the playoffs. Now with Felton back in another contract year situation, it will be interesting to see how he plays alongside D.J. Augustin once again.
Personally, I’ve never seen Felton as a star point guard in the League, but definitely one with potential. He has definitely held his own since he got to the NBA and was an integral part of Charlotte’s playoff run last season. If he can continue to coexist with Augustin in the backcourt and the role players can step up, it was smart for the Bobcats to give him another year to prove his worth before they invest in him long-term.
What do you think?
Source: The Baseline
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
1st!!! WTF wat playoff run??
Adding Nate Robinson, David Lee, and Raymond Felton to the already impressive 2010 crop of unrestricted free agents is going to make things very interesting next offseason.
@Mike
He’s referring to their run at trying to secure a playoff spot. They were close.
Lots of players who were expecting to get paid big-time are accepting one-year deals with lower-than-expected money this offseason. Blame it on the economy..?
Unfortunately for players like Felton, and others like him signing these 1 yr offers bad news lies ahead. Guys like Allen Iverson, Nate Robinson, and David Lee are all signing these 1 yr deals only to have to be apart of the biggest free agency class in history next season. It doesn’t bode well for them because if they thought it was hard getting a deal this offseason, just wait until they have to contend with Lebron, D-Wade, Chris Bosh, Amare etc. There wont be much money to go around after the dust settles and solid players like these guys could be left out in the cold or be forced to accept meager 1 year deals again.
look, dude can flat out ball but i gotta agree with jake because with this free agent class, people are going to try to get the best bang for their buck which means these guys either wont make the money they think theyre going to make in free agency and the teams with money will spend too much on superstars and cant afford to sign these guys that they need to put around those superstars
Ahhh playoffs are possible now in Charlotte, call me crazy but 7th seed isn’t out of question if this team stays healthy 80 games out of 82. Wallace+Chandler could be a beast combo. Watch out. Their bench is not bad at all either.
Is the NBA really losing money? I’m confused about this whole thing. I know it’s not raking in cash like the NFL, but these guys play 82 games and about a million playoff games. Big names are making tons of cash, on and off the court, and the game seems to be growing again. How can the salary cap go down? How can teams like the Nets go for 700 million and this league not be making enough money to have their cap go up? Can somebody explain to me what’s going on with the money situation in the league?
Actually, I think that being part of the ’10 class will be a GOOD thing financially for these players. EVERYONE’s clearing cap space. There are going to be 27 teams (less, maybe) that don’t get James, Wade, or Bosh. They’re all going to have to pay SOMEBODY.