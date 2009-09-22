Breaking News: Ray Felton Re-Signs With Charlotte

It looks like the Bobcats don’t need Allen Iverson after all. According to Sean Deveney of The Baseline, Ray Felton will sign a one-year, $5.5 million qualifying offer with the Bobcats after talks broke down last week over a long-term deal. All I can say is that it look them long enough.

“Raymond is just ready to put the focus back on basketball,” Felton’s agent, Kevin Bradbury, said. “He doesn’t want any of this to affect the team at the start of training camp. So, we’ll look forward to him having a great season, the Bobcats having a great season and we will talk more with the organization when it is appropriate.”

A couple weeks ago Gerald Narciso wrote that the Bobcats are one star away from the playoffs. Now with Felton back in another contract year situation, it will be interesting to see how he plays alongside D.J. Augustin once again.

Personally, I’ve never seen Felton as a star point guard in the League, but definitely one with potential. He has definitely held his own since he got to the NBA and was an integral part of Charlotte’s playoff run last season. If he can continue to coexist with Augustin in the backcourt and the role players can step up, it was smart for the Bobcats to give him another year to prove his worth before they invest in him long-term.

