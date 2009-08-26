Breaking News: Ricky Rubio Signs With Barcelona Team

Everybody who was dreaming of seeing Ricky Rubio dropping dimes to Al Jefferson and K-Love will probably be disappointed with the following news. According to RealGM, Rubio signed a six-year deal with Regal Barcelona.

The Spanish League team will apparently pay Rubio’s $5.3 buy out from his former squad Joventut. Wolves fans will have to wait until 2011 (when he is eligible for his next buyout) to get another shot at the Spanish Pete Maravich. Congratulations Jonny Flynn, you are now officially the team’s starting point guard.

Source: Real GM