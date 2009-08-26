Breaking News: Ricky Rubio Signs With Barcelona Team

Everybody who was dreaming of seeing Ricky Rubio dropping dimes to Al Jefferson and K-Love will probably be disappointed with the following news. According to RealGM, Rubio signed a six-year deal with Regal Barcelona.
The Spanish League team will apparently pay Rubio’s $5.3 buy out from his former squad Joventut. Wolves fans will have to wait until 2011 (when he is eligible for his next buyout) to get another shot at the Spanish Pete Maravich. Congratulations Jonny Flynn, you are now officially the team’s starting point guard.
Source: Real GM
first! this is gay…i wanted to watch rubio this year in a wolves jersey…oh well
how does signing a six year contract make any sense
LOL, guy doesn’t want to play in the NBA and why should he?
Six years?! WTF…
“BarceRlona” and “Pete MarOvich”??? Journalism, huh???
lol – Kahn got called on his bluff! lol good job as GM
Time to trade Rubio to NY before the deal becomes final.
this is just a hoops blog, it aint espn
chill out there grammar police
This isn’t that bad of a move. He isn’t ready for the NBA right now. He can get some more experience and grow up and in two years if his buyout isn’t ridiculous he could come to the NBA. Who knows maybe the Wolves will have a playoff squad by then.
Masterp being the grammar police. This coming from a guy whose english is limited to uhhhhhhhhhhh na na na na na na…
RUBIO DID THIS CUZ HIS ASS KNEW HE WASN’T READY FOR THE BIG LEAGUES..HE’S WACK.JUST CUZ HE PASSES THE BALL AROUND HIS HEAD AND WENT TO A FEW WORKOUTS DON’T MEAN JACK..HE CAN HANG WIT OUR GUARDS..HE WOULD HAVE BEEN ANOTHER MARKO JARIC
this bitch wasn’t ready to run with the big dogs. he see’s who he would have to match up with on a nightly basis in the western conference. Deron Williams, Chris Paul, Tony Parker, Jason Kidd, Chauncey Billups…… Rubio doesn’t want nothing to do with that. Go head back to Europe and suck ya mommas titties. Pussy
good riddance. this is guy is just an overhyped headache. he’ll become a “draft horror story” like tiago splitter
What a waste of a great opportunity by the wolves. I’d send Craig Smith to Spain to beat his ass.
How about a rule change where you can’t enter the NBA draft UNLESS YOU ACTUALLY PLAN TO PLAY IN THE NBA… Treat the draft as a binding contract and sue the crap out of them if they breach. Teams are sometimes planning their entire future around these picks, and for them to just decide they don’t want to play for the team that drafted them can be devastating to the organization.
I’m tired of these bitch ass NBA “players” who don’t realize how good they’ve got it. It really is a reflection of the attitude of society these days: self-centered with a side of ego, with no integrity to speak of.
rubio is a glorified version of rafer alston (who also happened to grace slam covers oh so many years ago)… any of those weak ass layups that he puts up would be denied and none of his passes would fly in the nba… look what happened to white chocolate.
so why did this guy enter the ’09 nba draft?
he knew about his buyout and still entered the draft, then he goes and signs a 6 yr deal!! i don’t get this guy.
why even enter the draft? if he was the 2nd pick would he have went to memphis? hell no. so i don’t get this guy at all.
@14, i like the path your going down.
college players forfeit their right to play in college if they enter the draft. can’t something be done for these overseas guys??
Come on! There’s nothing wrong with this guy.
His buyout is insulting. He signs for 6 yrs, but in 2 his buyout will be reduced to an amount he will be capable of deal with.
He tried to go to the NBA, but his actual team has to pay 4 mill â‚¬ to the government. His team want to earn all this money from Rubio, and he can not pay it, so he can’t arrive to the NBA, even being this option the one he likes the most.
David Khan is an idiot.
I like how everyone blames Rubio. Yeah, he’s a pussy that needs a haircut bad, but I put partial blame on the Wolves. They should’ve done the necessary research to see what exactly needed to be done to obtain Rubio, before ever drafting him. Rubio is overhyped anyway, so they’re probably better off without him. Flynn is legit…
The key is the amount of the buyout in 2011, although I suspect it will still be somewhat high. That will determine how long it takes for him to come over. He needed someone to pay that huge buyout, NBA rules make it so that the player must pay almost all of it without team help. Yet at #5, his salary wasn’t actually high enough to pay it off. His only hope was to have an European team step up to pay it and for that they want to ensure he’s not a 1 and done guy for them. 2011 will likely be a summer of labor negotiation issues. I don’t expect to see Rubio in the NBA for 4 years.
Johnny party away. Rubio don’t get hurt. T-Wolves fans let the hate begin cause I gotta agree with Big T, the head honchos really messed up. Serves them right for that draft Travishamockery.
live in sacramento and hella people were sad kings didnt pick up rubio…geoff petrie makes a smart move yet again dumbass kings fan
Amazed at the comments, some people are really ignorant about the whole situation, and really nasty to boot. Did the 18 year old kid murder your dog or some shit?
-Rubio hasn’t signed yet
-The contract makes his buyout really affordable after the 2nd season. Thats one of the keys to Rubio even accepting the deal.
-Rubio does want to play in the NBA, but NBA teams nor himself could afford the buyout, how is that his fault?
-He will be only 20 years old when he comes over to the NBA. By then he will be much stronger and a better shooter, training with Juan Carlos Navarro every day will do that.
Rubio smh how do you betray the team that drafted you no loyalty at all
What a punk bitch, but I knew it. Now the Wolves are left with just one pick instead of the 2 they started with on draft night. Picking 2 point guards, the man had a stupid plan. Khan I mean.
way to go david kahn, you drafted the rights to a player that will probably never play in the nba…way to start your GM career you stupid $!%@
btw, whoever is posting comments under masterp is a bigger idiot than david kahn..how the hell you gna correct someone that was correct in the first place you $@$%@# idiot
i don’t get the hype, looks slow
Unless you are a Wolves fan this doesn’t mean shit in the big picture.
put corey brewer at point
If I am the Wolves, I happy with this move for two reasons: (a) it gives them two years to look at Jonny Flynn and see if he is their man. If he is, then trade Rubio in 2011. If Flynn cannot hack it, then in 2011, Rubio comes over and Flynn is out of the picture and (b) It gives Rubio two more years to develop his game before playing with the big boys.
It would be dumb for the Wolves to panick and trade Rubio now. Imagine if he blows up these next two years. His stock will be sky high and the Wolves can get more for him. Why setlle for garbage like Wilson Chandler and cast-offs the Knicks do not want? Be patient. This could turn out to be a genius move by Kahn.
I should add to my previous post that I think Rubio is the most over-rated draft prospect since Darko Milicic and I think he will be a bust if he ever does play in the NBA. He is destined to be one of those guys who we keep hearing the pundits proclaim how good he is without him ever being that good.
like any of the people posting bullshit in here would pay 6 mil to play in the nba so you could make 2mil a year in the nba after taxes. just a bunch of ignorant trash coming out your finger tips
I’m glad this is finally over so I can stop hearing about Rubio. If he is smart he will spend a lot of time building up his body over the next 2 years so he doesn’t end up like Shaun Livington.
Shit that guy looks gay. Everytime I see that pic, he gets gayer.
pete maravich is he??? I have seen him play I could be a better player that him, if I just have been given a chance he cant match me
Knew this would happn if he didnt get drafted by a big mkt team
makes the t’wolves pass on curry look even worse…they have WASTED that pick….theyll get NOTHING from it
NUFF SED
in a way i kind of don’t blame him because what the hell is the t-wolves trying to do??????? but i don’t understand why 6 years
J HUSTLE says:
this bitch wasn’t ready to run with the big dogs. he see’s who he would have to match up with on a nightly basis in the western conference. Deron Williams, Chris Paul, Tony Parker, Jason Kidd, Chauncey Billups…… Rubio doesn’t want nothing to do with that. Go head back to Europe and suck ya mommas titties. Pussy
^ LMAO!
Given that:
1. the pay would be pretty much the same and
2. you’re able to work out under-the-table tax evasion schemes left and right,
3. get more endorsements in your home country where u got a rock star status,
4. play 40 games a year instead of 82 for the same dough
5. AND get to live in probably the most beautiful and artsy city in the world (trust me i’ve been all over) instead of cold-ass let’s do something Minny..
6. Wolves wasted a #5 pick if they were never to pay Joventud for Ricky in the first place. Shoulda got a wing like De Rozan to go with Johny.
7. Rubio keeps developing within his native culture for a year or two, becomes better with Barca and is still 22 come buy-out time. I too wanted to see him in the NBA this year, but that’s not the worst move on his part. Beats being 20 years old and balling on the Wolves or Memphis.
Why are people blaming Rubio??
With the shit rookie pay scale, and idiotic NBA rules about Euro buyouts, he’d have had to play for free for two years. Jesus! If your boss said, “Hey I’ll give you a pay raise after two years, but you have to work two years for free,” would you do it? Could you do it?
He probably entered the draft hoping he could get a better buyout. Remember that whole legal ordeal he just went through – and lost? Yeah, that was about the buyout.
This way, he gets to get more conditioning before hopping to the league, which can only be good.
People whine “omg Rubio’s in the news agin wahhhh” but it looks like nobody actually read any of the articles.
Congratulations to a lot of you on making Americans look stupid. The draft isn’t a binding contract and the fact that you don’t understand or like that isn’t Rubio’s fault, it’s yours. Go read a book.
I think this kid has some potential but there was WAY too much hype surrounding him going in to this draft. He still needs another 2-3 years to improve his game and put on some muscle. He would get MURDERED in the L right now.
I’ve also watched as many highlight reels as I can find and I’m not that impressed. Something just seems off about his ball handling (lots of Bob Cousy one handed garbage) and his passes are nice but a lot of the times, unnecessary. Make a behind the back pass in traffic instead of doing that garbage on an easy fast break and then I’ll be a little impressed.
Whoever said he is the foreign Rafer Alston right now was dead on.
This dude is the truth, now everybody’s giving him guest spots
His stock’s through the roof I heard…..
Can’t see what the hype is all about. He’s just a pete maravich look-a-like. Nothing extra ordinary with the passes. JASON WILLIAMS is a better player, passer and shooter.