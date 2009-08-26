Breaking News: Ricky Rubio Signs With Barcelona Team

08.26.09 9 years ago 45 Comments

Everybody who was dreaming of seeing Ricky Rubio dropping dimes to Al Jefferson and K-Love will probably be disappointed with the following news. According to RealGM, Rubio signed a six-year deal with Regal Barcelona.

The Spanish League team will apparently pay Rubio’s $5.3 buy out from his former squad Joventut. Wolves fans will have to wait until 2011 (when he is eligible for his next buyout) to get another shot at the Spanish Pete Maravich. Congratulations Jonny Flynn, you are now officially the team’s starting point guard.

Source: Real GM

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagJonny FlynnjoventutLatest NewsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESregal barcelonaRICKY RUBIO

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP