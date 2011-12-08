Breaking News: Shane Battier Will Sign With the Miami Heat

There were rumors going around last night that it may happen, and Shane Battier just confirmed it on his Twitter feed: He will sign with the Miami Heat. A few minutes ago, Battier tweeted this (after telling his followers last night that he would have an announcement today):

This was a exciting process and after much deliberation, I would like to quote the great poet Jimmy Buffett and take my chances “Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season.”

It’s not exactly “I’m going to take my talents to South Beach,” but you get the idea. (He also followed up with a tweet that reads, “Let’s go #Heat!!!”)

Not counting potential Amnesty Clause cases, this is pretty much the best free agent move that the Miami Heat could have possibly made. Despite the fact that his Duke lineage will fan the flames of Heat haters, he is perfect for this team. He’s a great teammate, he doesn’t need shots, plays great defense, and is a winner. A+ move for Miami.

No word yet on the terms of the deal.

Does this signing put Miami in the driver’s seat for an NBA championship?

