Breaking News: Shane Battier Will Sign With the Miami Heat

There were rumors going around last night that it may happen, and Shane Battier just confirmed it on his Twitter feed: He will sign with the Miami Heat. A few minutes ago, Battier tweeted this (after telling his followers last night that he would have an announcement today):
This was a exciting process and after much deliberation, I would like to quote the great poet Jimmy Buffett and take my chances “Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season.”
It’s not exactly “I’m going to take my talents to South Beach,” but you get the idea. (He also followed up with a tweet that reads, “Let’s go #Heat!!!”)
Not counting potential Amnesty Clause cases, this is pretty much the best free agent move that the Miami Heat could have possibly made. Despite the fact that his Duke lineage will fan the flames of Heat haters, he is perfect for this team. He’s a great teammate, he doesn’t need shots, plays great defense, and is a winner. A+ move for Miami.
No word yet on the terms of the deal.
Does this signing put Miami in the driver’s seat for an NBA championship?
Heat are really relying on Bosh putting on those 10 lbs. NeNe would have been a better sign in my eyes, they need that banger down low. Nice rotation of Udonis, Bosh, and Nene would’ve been a tough front court. Battier is a good sign, and he’s an upgrade from Miller, so it’ll work.
Battier is a great competitor, locker room leader, and hard worker. He’s going to be a good fit for the Miami Heat, with a good shot at the ‘ship.
@JTok – you’re spot on. and you’re right, they do need another banger down low.
Great signing by Miami. When your 4th best defensive player is Udonis Haslem, that’s big time. If they ever had to play the Lakers in the Finals, they now have 3 all world defenders to throw at Kobe.
People want the Heat to be this conventional team with a big center in the middle, but they aren’t conventional at all. They just need someone to do the little things and get out of the way. I don’t really see any contending team that should scare them anyways w/ size down low.
There’s no way they could’ve gotten Nene as it is without signing-n-trading one of the big three.
Great pick up for the Heat, but still doesn’t address their shitty center situation. Tyson Chandler would be ideal (Nene is not a realistic target), but Chandler probably wants a big payday and not a mid-level exception.
the signing dont mean anything cuz Bron wont play the 4 n Battier cant play the 2
you guys realize that Nene and Chandler will get 10 mill + per year. There is NO way for the Heat to sign them. Lets be realistic here..
Problem is that today, even semi-crappy centers are rare. And you have to give up a ton to get one because there are so few of them. So the Heat add the best player for their team and see what they can do to improve the same terrible situation at C that most other teams have as well.
@ ctkennedy
…but Lebron can run the point.
If Lebron and Wade play around 40 mins a game that leaves 16 mins to split between Miller and Battier
lebron playing the 4 with bosh at center???
@Jay thats the problem Bron got to stop bein cute with all that passin n dribblin all day sh^t…he 6 8 260 its time to put some grown man n his game …go to the 4 n Bosh at the 5 to get Joel Anthony off the court…Heat is already 2 best D n the league ..Battier aint addin anything
With this pickup, the Heat could occasionally run a small lineup featuring Lebron at the 3, Battier at the 4, and Bosh at the 5.
yes Bosh at center ….when they play Dwight n Bynum u just use Anthony n Pittman them nights with alittle Haslem
because bosh added 10 lbs of muscle doesn’t mean he is a center…Center position is often mindframe…
Ahh, faak. I’m thinking Battier is glue type player that will make the team better. And, being a Heat hater like most, Battier is one of the good guys in the league. My feelings will be torn.
Great pick up for an already solid defensive team.. Their help/team defense could be frightening this season. The center arguments are a little overblown. Besides Orlando what team really has a dominant center. They don’t need a banger/beast in the middle.. They can be effective team rebounding and if Lebron and Bosh play in the post more on offense what’s the need for a center? All they need is for Anthony and whomever else they call a center to just play D and rebound when possible.. What they really need is one more solid outside shooter..
@KL. yep agree with u on all points. Dammit.
to channel Q-Rich; bleep the heat!!! they just got better tho…
@ ctkennedy
I’d like to agree with you… believe me. But with LBJ working on his post game this offseason, he could initiate offense from the low block as the point forward. He’s a mismatch down in the post for at least 3, maybe even 4, positions…. that’s IF he learned something.
And it’s scary how this effects them defensively. If Lebron proves that he’s can’t juggle the multiple things he is able to do all at the same time (post, pass, wing player), it doesn’t really matter. They will win ugly games just on their defense alone. At this point I don’t think it matters what center they get. How many guys will get to the key with Wade, Lebron and Battier locking down the perimeter? They were a great defensive team last year even with Bibby and Arroyo starting. Battier just makes them stupid.
I’m hoping his age will somehow affect him one way or another. Please, Father Time. Beat his ass!
Well apparently the Heat signed Eddy Curry. Does anybody know the hype with Curry before he fell off? What was he good at??
I think i heard he had soft hands and some offensive moves but no defense right?
Curry was an effective scorer for a couple seasons… never rebounded well. Not a great defender… but that could easily be masked by the heats team defense. If he is healthy and at good weight like people are making him out to be… he could be a real sleeper pick up…
Balooga
Your assessment is pretty close. He was a big man with soft hands, who didn’t mind the contact down low. IMO, he’s of the Zach Randolph mold. He was actually VERY good. Could have been an all-star multiple times if he worked at his game. There weren’t many guys who could guard him one-on-one when he was in good shape.
And u don’t remember Eddy Curry’s game? No offense, but how old are you? 17 or something?
NOOOOOOO! My day is ruined. This makes Miami so deep. Damn good signing for them.
Ummmm.. I don’t know how true this is but I got a ticker on my phone from ESPN about Chandler signing with the Knicks?
Well that certainly makes the Heat a whole lot harder to root against, doesn’t it?
Not Wilson… Tyson Chandler
Knicks/Heat East Finals for the next 3-4 years.
Why bother with a regular season. May as well shorten it to 16 games and have games on Saturdays.