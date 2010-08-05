Breaking News: Shannon Brown re-signs with Lakers

After weighing reported offers from the Knicks and Bulls, Shannon Brown has decided to re-sign with the L.A. Lakers, for a reported two years and $4.6 million.
Having made a name for himself as a backup with the Lakers for his high-wire act full of highlight dunks, Brown opted out of his deal — which had him slated to make $2.1 million this season — seeking a more lucrative contract on the open market. In the end, he’ll only be making slightly more than that playing for the two-time defending champs.
Brown averaged 8.1 points in 20 minutes per game in the regular season, and 4.9 ppg in 14 minutes per in the playoffs. Had he signed with New York, he would have been in contention for a starting two-guard spot.
Way to go Shannon. I see that opt out thing worked wonders for ya. :)
Another ring-chaser… LOL
Shouldn’t all NBA players be ring chasers?
Now we got that little bit of athletiscm needed to keep teams honest in transition..
So all we did was swap out Farmar, Benga and Powell for Blake, Barnes and Ratliffe..
Yeah ill take that shit in a heart beat.. and dont forget Caracter..
no i dont think so- i think players shouldnt want to win by themselves.
its like the politics- do you lead? or just operate within popular public opinion?
Lol i think Shitfaced was being sarcastic..
we won the first 1 with him peoples lol
i know right? that’s why they play the game – to get a ring/s.
why are we making so much fuzz about ring chasers.
Yeaa buddy!! That’s a deeper squad than we had w the last two chips..
They told us we wouldn’t even make it outta the west..that Denver or the mavs were built to beat us.. They said Dwight’s d and the threes would be too much to beat in the finals cause we had no damn bench.. Then they said we won cause the celts were injured or that Cleveland was comin for us now that they got shaq and traded for Jamison killing all their weaknesses..they said the celts were still too tough and we still had no damn bench.. Now they say the superfriends are too stacked or the celts are too big.. Man we’re just sayin BRING IT!! (and now we have a damn bench!)
PG Fisher/Blake
SG Kobe/Brown/Vujacic
SF Artest/Barnes/Walton
PF Gasol/LO
C Bynum/Ratliff
Easily two deep at every position and hopefully we can sign Ebanks and/or Caracter.
I like our chances no matter what Miami, Orlando or the old green ones do
@4 Don’t forget we lost the irreplaceable Adam Morrison.
@showtime
Walton might be out due to a back surgery and “the machine” days as a laker are numbered. Bring on Ebanks and caracter. Green was on the summer league team,what became of him????
i hate ring chasers.
if i was a free agent i would want to sign with the t-wolves, nets, or pacers because i like to lose and have no one watch me play or go to my games.
why would i want to put myself in a good situation?
i like to feel depressed all the time.
We should sign Ebanks and Caracter too. Those guys killed summer league. Definitely be nice to retain those guys for the future.
So here’s the thing about being a “ring chaser”. True, chasing rings on its own isn’t a bad thing, but “contender-hopping”, going from team to team just because they’re already in position to make noise in the finals, like SOME people we know – *AHEM* SHAQ *AHEM*….that’s just foolish.
Shannon Brown has not done that, so I don’t see why staying with the team he’s already copped rings with is a bad thing.
Brown is a great signing tho for real. Much respect for taking less money to help the Lake Show couple more rings.
@1
Don’t know if that was sarcasm or not but the diff btwn his salary pre & post opt is half a million dollars.
Dam the Lakers are even deeper than the last 2 ships teams that won. I hope Desean Butler comes back healthy to back up Lebron at our back-up SF postion and play like thr top 10 pick he was suppose to be before the injury. Pat Riley still needs to come back and coach this team because Erica Spoealstra is to dam friendly with the players and will be letting them practice for only an hour compared to Pat who they do not want to come back because Wade and Haslem has already warned everybody about how Pat will have there a$$e$ in the gym practicing for 3hrs. Spoelstra better be careful because hes still on probation until all-star break especially with Doc Rivers who wants to move back to florida to be closer to his family. If Spoealstra cant coach a team this stacked, this will be his last gig as an NBA head coach period because Pat Riley has no loyalty when it comes to WINNING and im sure he knows that and WITNESSED that with Van Gundy so he already on the HOT SEAT…lol
@iannyb
I’d love for us to sign Ebanks and Caracter but I’m not sure they’ll sign for the minimum and they won’t get a bigger paycheck due to us being in luxury tax (I’m hearing Caracter has some nice offers from europe)
Walton is probably out and Vujacic? If they can get rid of his contract they’ll likely go for it as he’s useless with the arrival of Matt Barnes. I think we will sign Ebanks as a prospect
Gerald Green is no option. They just wanted to take a look at him in summer league, he wasn’t invited to training camp and to be honest he’s not exactly a great fit for us. Not a threat from the outside, really low BB-IQ, … from what I heard he already signed a contract to return tu russia
SB was TRADED the Lakers BEFORE he acquired a ring.
sounds like he opted to be a champion.
Hahaha. Datdood must be some kind of masochist… or is it sarcasm? lol
As a 24 year old trying to establish himself, wouldnt he want to play in a wide-open fast paced offense and electrify Madison Square Garden in NY with his athleticism? His role with the Lakers is capped at 7th or 8th man, whereas in NY he could have started at 2-guard, and at very least, have significantly more minutes than playing behind Kobe.
Lakers look real strong this year. I predict repeat.
damn, Lakers actually set at every position. Bar a breakdown to Kobe the title like PJ goes out with a bang.
Looks like #24 Eric is the only one here w/ any sence.
@Eric– yeah, he would have more opportunities to play in NY but would never win anything and play for around the same amount of money. He is the back up 2 and like you said is only 24. he can opt out again next year or play thru 2012 and still be 26 and look for a bigger contract if he keeps improving. it was a no-brainer to play in L.A. and go after his 3rd ring.
MSU baby Represent you’re a spartan Shannon!
I agree, post 15, that S. Brown is already a Laker so he’s already in the fold when it comes to ringin’ it. This is this kid’s opportunity to do some things. Team chemistry is more important instead of trying to flip the script too much.
“electrify Madison Square Garden in NY with his athleticism”
Sorry – MSG and NY hasn’t been anything special since about 1973.
Another great move by the Lakers.