Breaking News: Shannon Brown re-signs with Lakers

After weighing reported offers from the Knicks and Bulls, Shannon Brown has decided to re-sign with the L.A. Lakers, for a reported two years and $4.6 million.

Having made a name for himself as a backup with the Lakers for his high-wire act full of highlight dunks, Brown opted out of his deal — which had him slated to make $2.1 million this season — seeking a more lucrative contract on the open market. In the end, he’ll only be making slightly more than that playing for the two-time defending champs.

Brown averaged 8.1 points in 20 minutes per game in the regular season, and 4.9 ppg in 14 minutes per in the playoffs. Had he signed with New York, he would have been in contention for a starting two-guard spot.