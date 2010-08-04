Breaking News: Shaq to Boston is official

And the rich keep getting richer. To sum up how the last three years have gone in Boston, one of the Celtics fans in the office just learned that his team basically got Shaquille O’Neal for free, and his reaction amounted to “Eh.”

After sitting available on the free-agent market longer than anyone expected, Shaq officially agreed to terms with the Celtics today. While terms were not disclosed, it’s believed to be a 1-year contract worth $1.4 million.

“It is not every day that you can add a player of Shaquille’s caliber to your team,” said Celtics exec Danny Ainge. “His past experience speaks for itself and we believe that he is a great fit for our roster.”

Shaq was supposed to be the final puzzle piece in Cleveland’s championship run last year, but injuries limited him to just 53 games in the regular season, and in the playoffs he averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in only 22 minutes a night.

“I am honored to be joining the Celtics,” Shaq said. “I have played against Paul, Ray, Kevin, Rajon and Jermaine for many years and it will be great to be able to call them my teammates. I cannot wait to get to Boston to get started in pursuit of another championship.”

The Celtics already signed center Jermaine O’Neal this offseason, and regular starter Kendrick Perkins should return from an ACL injury around February. Word is the Celtics want Shaq to come off the bench, but don’t be surprised if he’s on the court for tip-off Opening Night.

What do you think? Good move for the Celtics?