Breaking News: Sixers Offer Allen Iverson A Contract

The AP is reporting that the Sixers offered Allen Iverson a one-year, non-guaranteed contract today. A source close to the situation told the Associated Press – although no formal announcement has been made. The two sides met yesterday in Dallas to discuss the possible move.
Source: The Associated Press
I called it, check my comment on the post you made about his half hearted retirement.
If AI can actually come and fit right in I smell playoffs for Sixers!
He has quickly become the most annoying player in sports
i hope it works out well for both sides. AI deserves a better end to his career than getting waived my Memphis.
wow, congrats Pet Society – no one saw that coming and you were the only one on the planet who predicted it. DIME is sending your “Unimaginable Insight Award” in the mail. dipshit.
AI is going back on one condition…..
PRACTICE???? Man, I ain’t gonna practice….we talkin’ bout practice
hell yes, my 10 AI Philly jerseys are relevant again!
Great move.
That’s where he belongs..
I’m sure he is the one to blame in all this recent situations but…c’mon,this guy deserves this, he deserves to start, he deserves to ‘own’ something, he conquered it..
rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrright he’ll get booed out of the gym in a month or he has a revival in his hometown like ben wallace is having. They’re developing a nice young big three in young, igoudala and speights and then they bring in ball hog allen “I need to play 40 minutes or I’m not playing” Iverson. If he averages 8 or more assists while taking 10 to 15 shots things will be fine if not he’ll get dumped officialy
lol thats whats up…
anyway- AI better not complain when lou william starts over him.
@ mikey i feel the same way
@ hanhs u actually think lou williams is better then AI?
of course i dont actually believe it, but every young team wants to “develop” their young players.
same reason why stuckey started over him in detroit. same reason mike conley started over him in memphis. same reason way lou will will start over him in philly.
you cant escape from the fact that AI dominates the ball. its hard to get an offense flowing one when player dribbles 10-15 seconds of the shot clock. ever play w/ someone like that on the playground? its not that fun
Happy for AI. Wondering how Lou Williams is gonna fit into this situation.
I don’t give a damn if it improves the team or not. It’ll be great to see AI a Sixer again. Period.
The Brett Farve..well sort of ..of basketball.
I hope so, it will be good to see AI back!
thats whats up gets my vote for quote of the day!
@ GEE…
If AI can comeback like Favre then the Sixers will be ridin’ high.
AI – if things dont work out for you in Philly, why don’t u come play for my C-league team in Melbourne on tuesday nights?
I guarantee you a starting job, you’ll get 40 mins a night, and best of all, and we NEVER practice!
Blue you most def. right and aside from all the knocks he gets, the man is talented enough to do it.
I hope his story ends well.
I’m from Detroit and I literally jumped up and down like a f*cking little kid when I found out he was traded to the Piston and you can imagine my disappointment after that debacle. He did this to himself, superstars have a hard time adjusting when the limelight is no longer on them. I’m glad he’s back playing though and he’s still one of my favorite player of all time. que the Cypress Hill “We Ain’t Going Out Like That”
Looks like quest?? is happy again. Remember the time he said ‘daaamn im soooo sad’ because he’s favotite player is gone? Come on guys, the dude looks seriously hurt then, let’s all give him a hug.
About AI:
I really don’t know. So much ‘if only’s have been destroyed by Iverson. Of only he accepted his role in Memphis, etc. Are you telling me I’ll fall for his crap all over again? I’m right on the middle. I don’t think he’ll do anything, but the NBA fan in me WANTS him to accomplish something (playoffs, finally accepts his role, whatever). Keep your head up, dawg. I WANT you to succeed, but I won’t put my money on it.
That Detroit game should be fun. Although AI has said he had no problems with anyone but Michael Curry. I expect Stuckey and Bynum to give him the business.