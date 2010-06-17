Breaking News: Sixers Trade Samuel Dalembert To Kings

#Philadelphia 76ers
06.17.10 8 years ago 15 Comments

We’ve known for a long time that the Philadelphia 76ers have been shopping Samuel Dalembert, and now it appears they’ve found a taker. According to ESPN’s Chad Ford via Twitter, the Sixers have agreed to trade Dalembert to the Sacramento Kings for Andres Nocioni and Spencer Hawes. We’ll have more analysis coming soon.

