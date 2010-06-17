Breaking News: Sixers Trade Samuel Dalembert To Kings

We’ve known for a long time that the Philadelphia 76ers have been shopping Samuel Dalembert, and now it appears they’ve found a taker. According to ESPN’s Chad Ford via Twitter, the Sixers have agreed to trade Dalembert to the Sacramento Kings for Andres Nocioni and Spencer Hawes. We’ll have more analysis coming soon.
Or in other words, “With the 5th pick in the 2010 NBA draft, the Sacramento Kings select Demarcus Cousins, University of Kentucky.”
Good move for Philly. I like Noce a lot and Hawes may be an alright backup…
YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!! Thank god. Sam seemed like a nice enough guy, just never understood how to play the game at the pro level to his potential. Too many brain freezes on D, and too many times on O where he thought he was MJ with the turnaround fadeaway. See ya!
So the Kings traded Dalembeast for a more experienced version of Jason Smith?
Wow dalembert must have a bad contract because I can’t believe one team would take those two scrubs off our hands…we finally have a shotblicker instead of Twinkie filling in the middle
Hawes would be backing up who? Speights?
@5 – I don’t think Hawes will be backing up anyone? At the very least it’ll be a training camp battle.
philly is gonna go big with the pic and start speights at the five, that draft pick at the four thad ath the three AI2 at the you guessed it 2 and a player who knows the word passing at the 1. Elton Brand = done
HELL YEEEEAAA!!! I love this move for my Kings. I always thought Spencer Hawes was a flat out STUPID pick. The guy has no work ethic or drive to improve his game to his full potential.
I mean come on, the guy fractured his foot while jogging. Then during Training camp a couple seasons ago, he refused to do sprints with the team. Fuck that BITCH Hawes. I’m so glad we finally got rid of him.
Very excited to have DalemBEAST too. He can do exactly what we need him to do, crash the boards and block shots. Glad to see the Kings front office making some good moves to toughen up the squad. Sam and JT in the front court? that has some potential.
I’m all the way with Dennis Castro.
bye Dalebum
I’m with Castro and Brogden….Bye bye Dalembum!
Although, this move does make me worry that they’re going to pass on Turner…
I’m with Castro, Brogden and My Fave Superhero lol
Kings fans are comedy.
You’re HAPPY? to get Dalembert?
Great trade for Philly.
Noce brings toughness and Hawes is still young and improving.
Out east, once you get past Dwight, Bogut and Lopez, the centers are cake.
Out west? Even the Clippers center will kill you lol
Boomshakalaka, remember your words on Dalembert’s game when he’s shooting 18 footers thinking he’s the next Rip Hamilton. HAHAHAHAHAH, LOVE IT.
Two lottery teams traded each others big man bums. Philly didn’t like Dalambeast, Sactown didn’t like Hawes, and i’ve never met anybody who likes Nocioni.
love the trade. we havent had a shot blocker since ralph sampson lol
@k dizzle,
did you ever even watch the kings? spence is weak. your center doesnt need to be jackin 3’s. sorry. he needs to be a center. teams dont usually go far w/o something resembling a center. and his work ethic was a wrap. and improving? if you think youre too good to skip VSL and you get bumped on the chart of JT, you suck. and noc was cool. i’ve always liked his toughness, but the kings dont play when you say you wanna leave. we’ll let you roll! lol so it time for him to kick rocks. last time a player was talkin that crazy was peja and his ass has been weak ever since.