Breaking News: Stan Van Gundy Is Out As Magic Head Coach

It didn’t take long for the Orlando Magic to make a move regarding their coach, Stan Van Gundy. Reports are indicating that Van Gundy, who was closing in on five years since being hired in Disney World, has been relieved of his duties as the team’s coach. General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Otis Smith has also mutually agreed to part ways with Orlando.

“On behalf of the DeVos Family, we sincerely appreciate and thank Otis and Stan for all that they have done on and off the floor for the Orlando Magic,” said Orlando Magic Chief Executive Officer Alex Martins in a NBA.com release. “These are the days you dread in this business, but we feel it’s time for new leadership and new voices.

“They both brought die-hard dedication and an unmatched work ethic on a daily basis,” added Martins. “Their success is well documented, as the Orlando Magic has had the fourth best record in the NBA over the last five years, and entering the playoffs this year the third most playoff wins over that period of time. The disappointment of getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs these past two seasons played a primary role in our decision, as we feel our momentum towards winning a championship has paused. We wish Otis and Stan all the best and we look forward to taking the next step towards winning that championship.”

In five years on the Magic Bench, Van Gundy went 259-135 (.657) while leading the team to the playoffs every season. They also made a trip to the NBA Finals in 2009.

Is this the right move?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.