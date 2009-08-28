Breaking News: Stephen Jackson Wants Out Of Golden State

On this rainy and dreary day in New York City this afternoon, Stephen Jackson and Al Harrington were at South Street Seaport for a block party put on by their sneaker company Protege. One of the MCs at the event asked Stack Jack in front of the crowd whether he thought the Warriors were going to make the playoffs. Jackson paused then smiled before responding, “Um…I don’t think I’ll be a Warrior next year. I’m looking to leave.”
Harrington, who was standing beside Jackson, was gleaming with joy at this statement. As you all know, the two were teammates with each other for the Warriors and Harrington left on bad terms with the team – particularly Don Nelson. I asked Harrington if Jackson’s statement shocked him. He laughed then responded, “No I wasn’t surprised. We talk all the time so I knew already. Honestly sometimes you need a change and I hope this change is to come out to New York – that would be nice.”
After they posed for pictures with fans, I was able to ask Jackson more about his bold statement.
Dime: You made a big declaration earlier today by saying you wanted out of Golden State. When did you decide this?
Stephen Jackson: It’s not about a decision I made. It’s just things are in the air right now. I really can’t get too much into it right now, but I’m just looking to go somewhere where I can go and win a championship.
Dime: Are the Warriors aware of this?
SJ: Yeah they all know.
Dime: Is there anywhere specifically you want to go?
SJ: Either Cleveland, anywhere in Texas or out here with Al in New York.
Dime: So what have you been up to this offseason?
SJ: I have a foundation. I opened a school, The Stephen Jackson academy in my hometown so that’s the big thing I’ve been doing this summer. I had my second annual foundation banquet. So it’s been a great summer for me, I got married this summer, so God has been good to me.
Dime: You look a lot bigger and stronger. Who’s been training you?
SJ: Well, basically I’ve been playing a lot with Monta Ellis. I just play all year ’round, that’s the biggest thing with me. I really don’t do too much. One-on-one, working out with guys and running up hills, stuff like that I just play basketball. You know and it keeps me in shape. I love the game so I respect it.
Dime: Speaking of Monta, do you think he can play in the same backcourt with Stephen Curry?
SJ: I think so, because Curry’s more of an off guard and Monta is more of a point guard. But the way Don Nelson coaches and that style of play – anybody can fit in. Especially a shooter like Stephen Curry. So he’ll be fine.
Dime: Did you like being in Nellie’s system?
SJ: I loved it. It gave me a chance to show everything I could do on the court. It was great for me, but at this point, I’m 31 years old. I have four or five years left, I want to be in a situation where I can continually be in the playoffs and get another ring. So that’s where my mind is at now.
a true team player
If I was Bron Id be telling Danny Ferry to get on his fucking job.
New York + championship? Hahahahahaha
Somebody need to get that little boy a doughnut he look hungry.
I hope the cavs dont get a hold of him, he would fit perfectly at the two and three, which ever 1 bron doesnt play. Capt Jack is incredibly versatile…I dont think NY will take on his contract unless maybe its for curry or jeffries…Houston or Dallas might be fits…
Or the other option is to just try and make GSW a better squad, get back into the playoffs and make some noise. Im tired of all these guys saying they just want to be somewhere that they can win a title…..DUH! Doesn’t every player want the same thing? You don’t see TD jumping ship and look at the bling on his fingers. Sure the Spurs might not win it every year, but he doesnt just say Hey I want to go somewhere and win it this year. Or on the flip side, look at someone like Reggie didnt win boo all, but stayed with the Pacers his entire career.
Maybe it is just said player that has to step up their game and do better!
But Tim does say,Pop its time to retool this squad is done.Which he just did for like the 3rd time.
stephen jack is the man. he’s pretty versatile, and i could see him fitting in with any veteran squad. doesn’t seem like he’d be a problem with chemistry.. he’s played in poppovich’s structured system.. and nellie’s loose system.
The downward spiral just goes on and on and on and ….
Well, if GSW still had Gilbert and Jamison, they might be in a lot better shape than they are now.
Sure, TD probably does talk with the higher ups, but he stays put. If Jackson had any juice, he would talk to Mully and Nellie and try to get some more help, not just say, eh screw it, trade me.
Why the hell dont they just retire Nellie?
He has and never will win! His style is garbage…
Tell him to go coach the globetrotters or and1.
Get a real coach in there and this team could do very well
s-jack to the mavs!!! TD called s-jack the ultimate team player when they won a ring together
I mean ultimate teammate
Another borderline asshat who believes he deserves a shot at a chip.
Hilarious.
Why sign the extension then, Jax…if you knew you wanted out. It makes dealing you a whole hell of a lot harder. And much like Al ruining value, him talking like this won’t get a deal done any faster.
Go to the Cavs, they won’t win with you…since you take momentum out of games with your terrible shot selection.
The future is Anthony Randolph, clean house.
You can’t compare the Warriors organization to the Spurs. The Spurs actually know what the hell they’re doing.
Man, the next collective bargaining agreement is gonna be messssssssssssssssssssssed!!!!!!
Yeah the Warriors and Spurs are kind of hard to compare. The Spurs have a plan and the Warriors have Nellie.
Jack is kinda spoiled. he got his big contract and now he wants out? he should try to improve the “air” in the organization instead man… so bitching and think of a better solution… i am a Warriors fan and there is officially no hope.
stop* bitching…
“I’m just looking to go somewhere where I can go and win a championship.”
Yeah, Steve. Like San Antonio, that would be a good fit. And if you would have stayed, you’d have more than the one championship you’ve won already… with SAN ANTONIO…. before you BOLTED! Dumbass.
stephen jackson back on the spurs. wow. that’d be pretty great.
ey gerald, is that you in the middle?
uhhh Earth to Stephen.. you’re new extension that you demanded makes you virtually impossible to trade since all these teamns you want to play for are capped out. So STFU and play basketball.
Heh at least he knows that his time in the league is running out unlike some players who just want money instead of a chip before they have to retire (Hedo Turkoglu)
i could see him in philly. they need a shooter.
toronto dont have any more money, but they need stephen jackson; they need some toughness. their squad is full of puss’.
NJ could use him, but stephen jackson dont need them again.
as for a playoff team, hmmm…..new orleans could use him at the 2-guard. if he wants texas, then houston can use him. the same way they used artest. stephen jackson can lineup with mcgrady and battier at the same time.
stehen jackson is a GREAT 3rd piece to have on a team…
i respect him for that. like he said, he’s 31 he paid his dues(people seem to forget he been putting in work he won a ring way back with san antonio) he wants a shot at a ring, if GS can get a nice package i dont see why they wouldnt grant him his wish.
what ever jack– what kind of example is that for his teammates. If you can’t win a championship on your own why you complaining about it. He already got a one with san antonio. guess he is official a scrub send him to memphis maybe we can hijack oj or thabeet or gay.
RJ to GS for SjAx
Do it, Pop.
Duncan wants a ring
@ doc
That’s because Duncan has been the centerpiece of 4 championships. S-Jax can barely dribble with his head up
jackson should be grateful to the warriors for giving him that fat extension when he wouldn’t have fetched a third of that on the open market
what an ass. the warriors gave him everything he wanted, to the detriment to the organization, and now he wants out? nellie let him pretend he was lebron james last year; maybe he thinks he is now?
@ sk and hoopsguru —
I live in da Bay and can tell you, SJax is the man around here…if you played for Nellie and had to D up PFs when you’re a SG/SF, and played your guts out while GSW management aliented (sorry, cant spell) fans by pushing out Mully, BDiddy and JRich, you’d feel da same way.
Don’t get it twisted, Mully hasn’t been running this squad for over a year now…Nellie made a play and pushed him aside…nice thank-you for bringing Nellie to the Ws, btw. Read the local papers and you’ll see the fans feel da same.
SJax did everything GSW asked him to do an more. The fans love him here and whatever team gits him next will feel da same way…
p.s. ask Timmy D in San Antonio how he felt about SJax and he’ll tell you he loved the dude…
Now, off to the corner mart fo’ mo’ snax…
damn it, captain jack. oh captain, my captain. why does he do this to us? it’s hard enough to be a warriors fan, without your team captain wanting out. like everyone says, why doesn’t he work hard to bring a championship here? Damn…
The kid in the pic kinda looks like Oliver Miller.
send him to portland for bayless and webster.
And I dont blame him at all.
The Golden Snake Warriors stay chasing niquors out of town.
C.Webb,Spree,Jameson,Arenas,Boykins,J.Rich,Baron Davis,Tim Hardaway,Mitch Rich,M.Barnes,Joe Smith and etc…Monte Ellis is next
please don’t do this…..arguably the best player on the team
I’d give him crap but GS is the worst franchise in all of sports…those fans (and there are MANY) deserve SO much better….
S jax ran in the stands swinging/ was doned ultimate teamate by Duncan. Took a run with the Garbage State Worriors (much love Cali)/He watched Baron walk to get Mcgettee who play his position. Monta wanted out most of last season. Mullin on the verge of bouncing out. I think its Nellie and the fact G-STATE dont even know what to expect. He got the money- mission acomplished. Dont knock S jax he wanna be on a playoff team he can go to war with. G STATE NOT ON IT BOTTOM LINE – I would want out 2. Dont hate him cause he want a better situation.
This pisses me off. He shouldn’t have said anything to the media. You’re supposed to be a captain, and this is how you handle a trade demand? What gives him this sense of entitlement?
Fuck you S-Jax. You were the heart of the team and saying you think the KNICKS have a better chance at winning a championship is a big slap in the face to all Warriors fans.
Trade him to Charlotte for Ray Felton and a draft pick. Serves him right.
I got 2 vivid memories of s.Jack. one is him sticking 2 clutch 3s against the lakers to counter kobe’s 4th qtr heroics at Staples, when gsw needed to stay alive in last year’s play-off race with Denver and the other him going toe to toe with lbj back when.. BUT..
“a i’ve been a lot with Monta a lot” and some place i can win a title like ny is my new staple of him. just goes to prove his facial expression for me. a bona fide RETARD
I’m from New York, but I gotta say the knicks? They aint gonna win a championship with you. The teams you wanna join are the Cavs, Magic, Wizards, Spurs, Mavs, Nuggets, Hornets, and Blazers. With you they’ll be title contenders or close to it. I didn’t list the Celtics or Lakers because I didn’t you could start with them, unless you don’t mind coming off the bench.
I also must say that the Raptors would be very good with you and they;d be title contenders if they had you and a center. The Heat, Bulls, Hawks, and Grizzlies have nice rosters but you might not start for them and at best they’re just playoff contenders.
Nobody quits after payday comes like Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson, and Don Nelson.
jax…
dont let the do’ hit u where the lord split u
actualy this is a good thing 4 GSW…. clears the oldest log outta da log jam…. capisci????
come play pg for the lakers, Cap’n!
man you guys complaining about him signing a big contract and now wanting to leave are straight retarded dumb! He signed when GSW had Baron and they were like 1-2 game away from the making the playoffs. When they upset the Mavs, that team was freaking awesome to watch. Capt Jack knows that the team is going full re-building mode with Anthony Randolph, Curry, Ellis, and Brandon Wright. He’s wasting his prime away hoping those guys develop into stars especially playing in tough western conference…
Why am I not surprised??? There must be something in the water there. Get abig contract and Oops!! made a mistake I want out of here!!!!
what a tool. he whines and cries for a contract extension, only plays about half a season, and now wants out. what an ungrateful little baby. being a warrior fan, he was instrumental in the playoff run in ’07, so i’m quite disgusted about this after he talked about this being his home, and how this was his team. wow. he’s the ideal team player, huh?
@ kevin K
no sir, you are the idiot. S-Jax signed the extension before this last season when Baron was already gone