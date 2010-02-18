Breaking News: T-Mac To New York, K-Mart To Houston, Landry To Sacramento (Updated)

So much for the Knicks not being able to land Tracy McGrady’s expiring contract, according to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the Rockets, Kings and Knicks have agreed to terms that will expand the Houston-Sacramento deal into a three-way trade that lands Tracy McGrady and Sergio Rodriguez in New York, Kevin Martin, Jordan Hill, Jared Jeffries and Hilton Armstrong in Houston and Carl Landry, Joey Dorsey and Larry Hughes in Sacramento.

The Rockets will also have the right to swap first-round picks with New York in 2011 as well as take on New York’s 2012 first-round pick.

Also, as pointed out by ProBasketballTalk, Kenny Thomas is not included in this new deal, meaning Sacramento retains his $8.9 million expiring contract which is a fairly large chunk for the Kings to save.

UPDATE: According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Rockets can swap their 2011 pick with the Knicks unless the Knicks’ pick is the No. 1 overall, and they will send their 2012 pick to Houston unless it is a Top 5 pick.

Come back later for in-depth analysis on what this means for all parties involved.

What do you think about this deal?

