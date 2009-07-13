Breaking News: The Polish Hammer Remains In Orlando

Just when you thought Mark Cuban was going to replace Brandon Bass with Marcin Gortat, the Orlando Magic decided they wanted to have both as they surprisingly matched the Mavs’ five-year, $34-million offer sheet.

To me, this is crazy! Unless Dwight Howard somehow went down with a Yao-like injury since last night and the Magic picked up a $5.5 million injury exception, what are the Magic doing? Are they going to start Gortat at the four now alongside Dwight, Rashard Lewis, Vince Carter and Jameer Nelson? Are they going to try and trade him after December 15 (the earliest they can)? Whatever they’re doing, I didn’t think it would include paying $34 million to a guy who hasn’t proven anything.

If the Magic are keeping Gortat with the idea of starting him, popular sentiment in the office is that Bass is a much better player. Also, if Gortat was to start alongside Dwight, why did the Magic never try that tandem last season?

What are your thoughts?

Source: Orlando Sentinel