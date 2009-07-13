Breaking News: The Polish Hammer Remains In Orlando

Just when you thought Mark Cuban was going to replace Brandon Bass with Marcin Gortat, the Orlando Magic decided they wanted to have both as they surprisingly matched the Mavs’ five-year, $34-million offer sheet.
To me, this is crazy! Unless Dwight Howard somehow went down with a Yao-like injury since last night and the Magic picked up a $5.5 million injury exception, what are the Magic doing? Are they going to start Gortat at the four now alongside Dwight, Rashard Lewis, Vince Carter and Jameer Nelson? Are they going to try and trade him after December 15 (the earliest they can)? Whatever they’re doing, I didn’t think it would include paying $34 million to a guy who hasn’t proven anything.
If the Magic are keeping Gortat with the idea of starting him, popular sentiment in the office is that Bass is a much better player. Also, if Gortat was to start alongside Dwight, why did the Magic never try that tandem last season?
What are your thoughts?
Source: Orlando Sentinel
Orland is making moves so that they can compete with Boston! They definitely need extra big men to handle shaq! The east is going to beat themselves down so the Lakers can just kill them off in the finals! 2010 is going be quite an odyssey!
Did Orlando have Gortat’s bird rights? If not, how do they afford Bass & Gortat? They are spending mad $$ on the two of them… and they didnt wanna pay HEDO? This move confuses me a bit.
I am so happy Orlando had the smarts to retain this guy. He solidifies our front court, and gives the magic a second major big body that can spare dwight minutes and fouls. Love this for my magic.
Hilarious. Mark Cuban just get’s f***cked over on ever potential free agent, trade, etc. It’s not like gortat was signed to a huge deal they couldn’t offer, i mean 5 years, 34 mill??
Every time gortat’s in the game sumthin good happens, he just needs more pt.-
My respect level for the Magic just went up. Very smart move for them. It cripples Dallas and keeps Orlando in competition in the East. Gortat is a solid, solid center.
@QQ Yeah, congrats bro, great move
@AP You might be new to the game bro but in case no one has informed you, D Ho is always in foul trouble….
They did try that tandem during the playoffs. It wasn’t spectacular but it had potential. Gortat was crucial and best utilized as a backup center though, especially during Howard’s foul troubles. GO MAGIC!!!
@ Eric
They really didnt need Hedo any more. I didnt like the fact but now I see why.
Nelson
Carter
Lewis
Bass
D ho / Gortat
Thats a solid lineup. If they coulda kept Lee it would have been sick.
They are spending a lot of $, but they are going to have one hell of a team next year looking at their squad. Will be the class of the East imo–particularly head-to-head against Boston and Cleveland (who could though end up w/ better records than Orlando beating up against the scrub teams).
Yeah, that is a ton to spend on a backup center, but I think Gortat is good. He proved to me throughout the playoffs that he is one real nice backup to Dwight. He is big, athletic, and very competent. Not that big a gamble at about $7 mil. a year for a young guy coming into his own (particularly compared to some of the $ being thrown around the league to the oldsters).
Gortat is underrated. Granted he ain’t an All-Star but dude does have game and I say good job by Orlando. He is a decent big worth what he is getting paid.
Overpaid??? Yeah but who isn’t? Not horribly overpaid like Gilbert Arenas. That contract by Gil has got to be the worst.
I would have put Rashar Lewis’ up there too but dude proved to me in the playoffs that he can keep his money. Slightly overpaid, but he can keep his.
AP, how you see this as crazy? This is smart. 6+ mil/season might be a little pricey for a backup, but now they got the depth to match up with anybody out east. They should try playin him with Dwight anyways cuz Cleveland bringin Shaq and Varejao and Boston got KG, Sheed, and perk so the more size, the better. Gortat is still a wanted man, so if he starts off the season in stride, he’s gonna be great trade bait for a team needin a big dude and then that contract is a bargain. great moves by the Magic. Damn shame they couldn’t have kept Lee tho cuz that kid is gonna blow up…
@dk – Thanks man. See, isn’t civility between us much nicer? It feels good to be the only QQ again.
@7 I forgot to add
Anderson and Pietrus to that list.
Pretty solid team.
compared to what Varejao recieved (50 mil over 6 years), this seems like a steal.
Yes, I’m proud that my Magic aren’t just going to be one of those one-time wonders who make the finals one year then silently fade into obscurity. Looking forward to a second final appearance, with hopefully a chip this time.
Nice 9 player rotation they gonna have, lets just hope they don’t have any injures now…
HUGE move by them. Now they actually have a legit backup center. Ask the Celtics how it works when you don’t have one. They just leap-frogged us and pulled close to Cleveland.
as a mav fan, i am a bit stunned. losing bass and not getting gortat… paul millsap, sup?
im a mavs fan too and this is bullsh!t orlando just pulled. we got screwed in this bcuz theres no way we let bass go if we think gortat is stayin w/ the magic. and yea
@bixby
u dam right millsap is the obvious choice but cubans gotta make a move quick bcuz several teams want him.
and fu*k orlando 4 pullin this bs they still took cash considerations from dallas they str8 ripped us off
Sanssasin give gil his respect pls….. gortat and gilbert should not be mentioned on the same post.
@JHUSTLE – hahaha. Sorry man, don’t mean to laugh at you and your teams expense, but Cuban really is an idiot. Dallas is exactly what I’m proud my Magic are avoiding to be. Meaning, the Mavs were a one-hit wonder. They over-acheived and made it to the finals one year, only to get WORKED by the 8th seed the next year in the first round. Pathetic. I can’t tell y’all how proud I am that my team is working NOT to be like yours. LMFAO!!!!
GOOOO MAGICCCC!!!
Fuck! Now we have to try Kaman or Okafor … Shit!
@14 I gotta agree with you, I’m wondering who they were bidding against when they agreed to Varejao’s 50 Mill deal. I would much rather have Gortat over side show Bob.
Orlando looks pretty solid from their starting five and bench, gives them a chance to get back to the Championship.
Lmfao Cuban got fucking hustled so bad man. He looks like the biggest tool in history ( obviously not counting Isiah )
if Varejao can get 50 nything cna happen
@QQ – dont get too hype homie yall basically did wat we did in 05, yall made it to the finals and lost. True we lost it in the most chokable fashion possible, but at the end of the day the magic are just like the mavs- ringless. And again f*ck orlando and dwight howards hgh takin a$$ (he should be tested) and stan panic man van gundy. that was a bit^h move yall just did. im out like bass 4 the cash god dammit
I dig the civility that it seems that these boards have finally reached. I really do. Don’t get me wrong. But I couldn’t help but go back an reread some of the posts from last week, and even this past weekend. All i can say is PATHETIC. Seriously.
I blame most of it on DK, naturally, as he has proven to be my impostor. Not cool man. And I do appreciate you shooting me some love on the gortat resigning, but please dude, lets keep it like it is. Anytime you post anything ignorant as QQ, people will know it was you, and you will just look like a dipshit. We don’t want that. You don’t want that.
So while it may seem like I was rehashing things from the past, lets look at this current post as a salute to moving forward. None of this impostor bullshit anymore. Let’s keep it about basketball, and argue about that.
And thanks to all the regulars who clearly were able to decipher the impostor from the real me.
That’s all i’ll say about this. If everyone else drops it, and DK stops the impostor shit, we’re all good!
One.
Millsap is gone folks, he signed an offer sheet with the Blazers. In the end I think Utah will match, but either way he is no longer on the market.
@JHUSTLE: “True we lost it in the most chokable fashion possible, but at the end of the day the magic are just like the mavs- ringless.”
Yes the Magic are ringless. But unless you’re remedial, you would have understood that I was saying I’m proud that my Magic AREN’T gonna be pathetic chokers the season after a finals appearance. Yes, we lost, but we have gotten better in the off-season, and it’s pretty clear that we’re the Favorites to represent the EAST once again. 2nd times a charm. Enjoy repping a city that is all hype and no substance in ALL sports. Fucking TOOL!
Magic are the class of the east. Followed by the one ring celtics, and keep on going down and you’ll find the ringless cavs, the one’s that “couldn’t lose down 3-1”.
* i know one thing that’s happening next season, that the cavs won’t reach the finals.
Told y’all dude was going to get (over)PAAAIIIIIID!
The Magic still have no backcourt bench. After Pietrus theres a huge falloff.
It’s funny when people who get taken by shrewd businessmen then call the event a ‘bitch move’. Grow some balls dude. Realize that it’s a cut-throat business. Y’all just got served. Now go back to you hole in the ground.
@isotope:
Not sure who you rep, but STFU. We’re fine in our backcourt: Nelson, Carter, Pietrus, Redick, Johnson, etc. And don’t forget we have a 6’10” guy who can shoot from anywhere on the court (Lewis), so I wouldn’t worry about our perimeter play. Just worry about your team getting over the hump. Lotta haters out there today.
I don’t get it; why pay him this type of money and let Turk walk away?
i like this move because gortat is alot better than alot of people give him credit for
I’m witcha, homie. I dig the fact that you rep Orlando to the fullest, and always have, and that you also listen to logic. With that being said, is this version gonna be more lethal than last year’s team? I think letting Hedo walk was a HUGE mistake. Vince may be a better player, but I don’t see him as a better fit for your team’s style of play. Orlando was match-up hell for everyone (even could have been for LA, but we won’t re-hash that discussion). I don’t really see it this time, even though (depth-wise), they will be better.
People who wonder why the Magic didn’t sign Turk are under estimating the effect a dominating big man has on perimiter players. Turk and Rashard were usually left open while Dwight was being double teamed.
I like this move by the Magic. They can play small:
PG – Jameer
SG – Vince
SF – Pietrus
PF – Rashard
C – Dwight
or big
PG – Jameer
SG – Vince
SF – Rashard
PF – Bass
C – Dwight
Hahahaha stinking Mavs! That is what they get!
5 years at 34 mill doesnt seem like a lot, but considering magic are prolly in the luxury tax. 11 mill per for gortat is kinda over doing it.
@ Kobeef
I understand, but couldn’t Orlando do the same thing last year, in terms of going big and/or small? Instead of Vince, it was Pietrus/Lee. When they took Jameer/Skip out, they put Hedo at the point, and just went with a huge line-up.
@37 I agree and see the light.
@qq I will say this for the last time, I have never posted as you. If it makes you feel better. I would never post as anyone else here it ruins tge validity.
@39 No they didnt have a true PF
Co-sign kobeef, also the simple fact that vince carter is just flat out better than turkoglu in every stat category, he is an all star(not on some nights but every night), and there are only 2 shooting guards in the league better than him overall..which is kobe and wade..why not resign him..to prove my point lets see how turkoglu tries to carry the raptors with chris bosh compare to vince by himself….its not even close..peace
This dude Gortat never did shit.I cant wait to see him be the next Jim Mcalvane/Jerome James.Dudes who played 10 good minutes in the playoffs and made people forget how they played the rest of their lives to get to that point.Oh well.Good for my Sixers.
Why let him walk for nothing? Best-case, you are set up with a solid rotation at the 4/5. Gortat w/ Howard was when the Magic looked best in the postseason.
Worst-case, mid-season you ship Gortat to someone hurting for a solid 5 — Utah? Houston? Maybe for something like Battier to round out the D on the wings.
JHustle is Mark Cuban. Only he would think he got ripped off when someone makes a better business move. Just give J Kidd and extension until he’s 50 and sign AI to play the 4 while you’re at it
who’s the starting shooting guard now tho? Is it vince? If vince is at the 2 and Rashard at the 3 don’t the Magic lose all the matchup problems they used to create? Cleveland can beat a team with Lewis at the three they can’t matchup when he’s at the 4. Not to mention Boston, you don’t want to try to match KG and Sheed body for body in the post. They’re too smart and skilled to get outclassed in a 7 game series
QQ:
Your backup PG is Anthony Johnson? Hmmm. Better hope Jameer stays healthy. Your only other true guards off the bench are Reddick and Pietrus (though he’s more of a SF). Thats it.
now all thats left….sign gerald greennnnn lol its alot of money for gorta but you gotta keep in mnd, the magic aren’t just playin for next season (like the celtics and cavs are) their core is a bunch of yung guys outside of carter. So their suring up gaps. Gortat isn’t a allstar but hes ok enough to keep pressure on teams while dwight gets a break and uses his body to get other centers in foul trouble.
@arron, no they don’t lose the matchups, cuz shard is still 6’11, so he makes the same matchup hedo did at the 3..he doesn’t dribble as much but again, hes never had to and now vince can fill that. And the cavs cant match up at all…lebron isn’t lockin shard up, bass can shoot enough to draw out varejo and now they have extra bodies to throw at shaq. Plus, it was peitrus who killed the cavs also since lebron was so busy just floating arund on defnse to actually guard him.
will be next McIlvaine or Okur… could go either way.