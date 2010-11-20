Breaking News: Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Hornets Agree to 5-Player Trade



This morning there were rumors that the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Hornets were discussing a 5-player trade that was close to being completed last night. Right before 1 p.m. ET, reports are that a deal has been agreed upon.

According to Marc Spears at Yahoo! Sports, this is what the deal looks like:



Toronto will reportedly send Jarrett Jack, David Anderson and Marcus Banks to New Orleans in exchange for Peja Stojakovic and Jerryd Bayless. Spears also reports that no draft picks were exchanged in the deal.

The main pieces here are clearly Jack and Peja. The Hornets get a true point guard backup for Chris Paul (Jack also happens to be one of CP’s best friends) and the Raptors gets Stojakovic’s expiring contract (he’s earning a whopping $14.5 million this year).

Also not to be overlooked here is the Toronto nabbing Bayless. Jerryd didn’t see much time in Portland and was still finding his way in new Orleans – where he was clearly not a true backup PG. Maybe he will get to be himself in Toronto and do what he does best playing the two.

What do you think of the trade?