Breaking News: Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Hornets Agree to 5-Player Trade

This morning there were rumors that the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Hornets were discussing a 5-player trade that was close to being completed last night. Right before 1 p.m. ET, reports are that a deal has been agreed upon.
According to Marc Spears at Yahoo! Sports, this is what the deal looks like:
Toronto will reportedly send Jarrett Jack, David Anderson and Marcus Banks to New Orleans in exchange for Peja Stojakovic and Jerryd Bayless. Spears also reports that no draft picks were exchanged in the deal.
The main pieces here are clearly Jack and Peja. The Hornets get a true point guard backup for Chris Paul (Jack also happens to be one of CP’s best friends) and the Raptors gets Stojakovic’s expiring contract (he’s earning a whopping $14.5 million this year).
Also not to be overlooked here is the Toronto nabbing Bayless. Jerryd didn’t see much time in Portland and was still finding his way in new Orleans – where he was clearly not a true backup PG. Maybe he will get to be himself in Toronto and do what he does best playing the two.
What do you think of the trade?
I thought Bayless was at least solid for NO.
Hmmm… Jarrett Jack a true point guard? I disagree.
Nothing major here, a trade that will be forgotten after about 2 days.
I like Bayless backing up Calderon in Toronto. He’s a nice change of pace guard and I think he’s gonna like backing up Calderon to backing up CP.
Besides, whats one more euro player in Toronto?
If Bayless can play a little defense he should have Calderon’s job by the end of the season.Calderon is a very good passer but he is all flash no grit.Bayless has shown he can score in bunches and with the inconsistency at the SG position his starting as the PG with firepower could come in very handy
I could care less for Peja but I think Bayless still has a lot of potential…I’m looking forward to see how he fits in…
Jack seemed to be a touch slower this year and didn’t seem to be able to get to the rack as consistently as he did last year. He also went through a few spells where he was ALWAYS jumping and leaving his feet and then forcing himself to try and make impossible passes. Wtf. I think they’ll still miss his leadership though.
Banks, whatever. Take the money and run.
To be honest, I actually started liking David Andersen. He was never gonna rack up incredible stats but he was a solid contributor whenever he played. Consistent jumper, hit the glass and seemed like a good overall locker room guy. Kinda reminded me of a smaller version of Big Z. I hope he does well in NO.
This is literally a something for nothing trade
peja.. really man who cares about that fool hes gonna be retiring soon. im liking bayless though
lets not sleep on Peja, he hit 4 3’s the other game, and hit 2 and 3 the games b4 that, he’s been playing better now healthy, and the Raptors can definately use that. maybe not as much as another inside presence, but still helps.
and im high on Bayless.
The only way I see this trade making sense is if the Raptors are ready to play Ed Davis. If not, why would they trade away Andersen? I am really sorry about Jack leaving, but to get a good young player like Bayless, you gotta give up some talent. I agree that Jack was not really playing well this year.
sure why not, i’m excited for bayless. Although I dont know what direction Colangelo is going for with all these scattered pieces.
@jzsmoove
I think I can see a direction, a fast paced run and gun team. If Bayless pans out to be a starting PG (which I believe he will when he works on distributing) then you have a lineup of him, DeRozan, Weems and Bargniani and maybe Amir Johnson. That team can run with the best of them and Bargs has shown he is plenty capable of carrying the team offensively and in the clutch and Weems/DeRozan are getting to be above average wings.
I actually like the direction this team is going. Now if only they can get Bargs the ball in clutch time…
What the?! Marcus Banks is still in the league?
how much can you run? you will still play half court and then you actually have to make some jump shots, which neither Weems or Derozan, amir, bayless cannot make
this is all N.O could get for a large expiring contract? pargo is already in N.O, do you really need to get more of CP3 friends that aren’t major contributors. really thought they could’ve got more for that peja contract. happy for anderson though. fellow aussie always plays hard and can be a solid role player
as much as I would like to see CP3 leave for orlando someday maybe it’s too early to say but I do get the feeling Dell Demps is going to make more moves that will keep CP3 beyond 2012
the raps will have that hefty t.e from the bosh trade, and now a whole lot more cap space.
mark my words…colangelo is making his list and checking it twice
Peja on the Raps. Sounds like Toronto just loves to earn tall white guys who shoot the three but can’t defend and rebound for shit.
Who cares
@b
Hornets waived Pargo before the preseason started.
Raptors get three-point shooting, which they need this season. They also get a ton of much-needed cap space from Peja’s expiring contract and a nice young prospect in Bayless.
Hornets get a very solid backup for Paul, a useful player in Anderson and a bench-warmer who can at least play D in Banks.
This works for both teams.
Bayless stinks – cannot dribble without looking at the floor.
And who knew Marcus Banks still played?
I thought the Hornets would get more from Peja’s expiring contract. Giving up Bayless and Pejas contract just for Jack is kinda bad.
@ lester
They got two expiring contracts for Peja’s one big one, and pre-trade deadline, which actually gives them more options if they want to make a multi-player deal for a bigger name. It seems bad at first glance but look at it closer and you’ll see what i’m saying.
@ post 12
Sonny Weems busted his ass this summer to become a 43% 3FG shooter…
If you’ve watched a single game this season, you’d see that he’s a much improved shooter.
@12
Weems and Bayless can both stroke it from 3, while DeRozan has shown he is a much improved mid range scorer.
The more you know…
Stunnaboy and K Dizzle already beat me to the punch but yeah, Sonny is actually a pretty decent shooter now.
His mid-range game really started coming around late last season and he oviously continues to put in work which is evident in his 53% from the field and 43% from deep…
Him and DeRozan are gonna be a problem…
Toronto wins on this one. They get a younger point guard with more offense in Bayless. Plus they get more cap space from Peja’s expiring contract. This is good for the second unit of Toronto when no body wants to shoot the ball at least now they have Bayless who is more than willing to take some shots.
New Orleans which is one of my favorite teams kinda benefits from getting a veteran back up point guard in Jarett Jack that can help out the team if CP gets injured or just basically giving him more rest. Jack is a quality veteran so it’s not bad for New Orleans either.
Marcus Banks doesn’t really play that much in Toronto so doesn’t impact the Raptors and Andersen is a good pickup for New Orleans because he has length and has a decent outside shot.
Nice additions to both teams.
my bad re pargo.
doing everything to make him happy with his friends but not surrounding him with the right talent is going to be cleveland 2.0 in 2 years time minus “the decision”
this is a good move for NO and completely useless for Toronto. Jack is a solid combo guard who can fill in for Paul at the point when needed. Banks is useless and will be out of the league after this season unless somebody hires Steve Kerr. Anderson might prove useful only because of CP. Peja is useless dead weight. Bayless is a miniature Corey Maggette, but crappier; anyone who thinks he can play the 1 needs to remember this isn’t the summer league. Bayless doesn’t even qualify as a combo guard, he is a 2 guard who can’t shoot
Everyone talking about Toronto gaining loads of cap space is retarded. They’re getting an extra 2 mil, that’s all. Raptors did this deal as a favor to Jack since his pal Bosh is gone
i agree, bayless is not a point guard. he is a dimininutive 2 guard. explosive scoring guard off the bench would suit him fine. poor man’s monta ellis.
Second time Jack’s been traded for Bayless oddly enough.
and….. another European for the Raptors…..
On the flip side.. how happy is Jarred Jack? Playing for a playoff team and not competing for minutes with Jose Calderon (Nba’s worst PG in defense)
I can’t believe people think this makes the Hornets better… aren’t they 10-1? The only team who’s played them well is Dallas. Peja has been hurt all season, and really hasn’t played much. Bayless is only 22, and has tons of potential. Jack is a true point guard? A guy with a 1.7 a/t ratio who shoots 39 percent from the floor, and isn’t going to get better. Good trade… Marcus Banks and Anderson are horrible.
none of you know anything about new orleans hornets basketball
raptors suck forreal. they got nothing going on for ’em and colangelo is basically the new stu jackson (rip grizzlies). we canadians got nothing :(
so we’ll hate whenever we can ha :
[blogs.thescore.com]
ohh you mean making his list and checking twice …like he did last year….fuck colangelo i am fully convinced that guy was sent by david stern to annnually sabatoge the raptors so that the championship wont land on canadian soil. Year after year colangelo has proved he is not working in the interests of toronto fans. EX bargnani first pick, trading vince for nothing, bosh for nothing, this constant notion that we always have a good pg situation cuz we have 2 backups all the time…jose and tj, jose and jack….BULLSHIT. FIRE COLANGELO AND BRING BACK GLEN GRUNWALD!!!!!
Marcus Banks is a SG stuck in a PG body…. he can score and defend, but he can’t run plays
Isn’t Bayless just another Barbosa?
@bdk23
It was Babock who traded VC away for nothing, not Colangelo.
Also, Stern is about making money and strengthing the NBA brand on an international level. I highly doubt he’s opposed to the Larry O’Brien landing in Canada (especially with all the international players on the roster).
@38 no he’s worse and shorter. and his head is a lot bigger haha
@bdk
ur an idiot and u dont know jack about Raptors team. Babcock was the idiot that traded Vince for nothing, Bosh got traded for draft picks + TE was pretty much the most any GM could’ve gotten in that given situation.
Before Calderon got his “big” contract, he was one of the top tier PGs in the league, I dont know if anyone recall but he was dishing assists and knocking down all jumpers. dude had like a 20 AST/TO ratio
Bayless is fuking 22 yrs old, and Toronto doesnt give 2 shits about winning or losing this season… He is going to get plenty PT, 4 TOs a game and develop into a Stating PG in this league
These young gun are actually playing better and better as the season progress. However, i doubt anyone on this blog even knows who Torontos starting 5 are because who the fuk cares about the raptors anyways?
Bayless is too small to play the 2.
If any of you watch he Raptors play you would know how much potential this team has. Bargs can drop 25 any night and our young ones are playing solid. With Bayless coming the youth movement is in full effect for this team wouldn’t be surprised if they snuck into playoffs