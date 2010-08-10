Breaking News: Tracy McGrady To Detroit

08.10.10

There were rumors of this happening over the weekend, and now it appears to be official. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Tracy McGrady has reached an agreement on a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Pistons. Although this isn’t the same T-Mac we know and love, you have to like this deal for both sides.

As Wojnarowski points out, this move is a low-risk, high-reward proposition. To sign a seven-time All-Star, who’s only 31, for the veteran’s minimum doesn’t happen every day. So if McGrady’s looking to stick around and garner another multi-year deal after this season, he’ll have to prove all the doubters wrong.

What do you think? Is this a good move for both sides?

