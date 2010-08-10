Breaking News: Tracy McGrady To Detroit

There were rumors of this happening over the weekend, and now it appears to be official. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, Tracy McGrady has reached an agreement on a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Pistons. Although this isn’t the same T-Mac we know and love, you have to like this deal for both sides.
As Wojnarowski points out, this move is a low-risk, high-reward proposition. To sign a seven-time All-Star, who’s only 31, for the veteran’s minimum doesn’t happen every day. So if McGrady’s looking to stick around and garner another multi-year deal after this season, he’ll have to prove all the doubters wrong.
What do you think? Is this a good move for both sides?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Good deal for Detroit. They’re destined to be mediocre for a while, might as well get a name in there to help sell tickets. Catch lighting in a bottle.
There aren’t enough shots to go with Ben Gordon and Stuckey and Villenuava there.
Also who’s going to play any defense? they might be the worst defensive in the league if they trade away Tayshaun
TMac can still ball, so this is a good pickup for Detroit. Like above comments, they will suffer on the defensive end.
@ #3 “TMac can still ball” yeah but the problem is that he still believes that he is “TMAC” and not Tracy McGrady.
The Pistons??? Say it ain’t so. The man that was, once upon a time, every bit as good as young Kobe, just took the vet min to play for a non-contender.
Just imagine that skinny ass Detroit lineup when they play Rip, TMac, Tayshaun, and Greg Monroe at the same time.
Good thing they still got Big Ben and Maxiell to balance it out.
It’s going to be interesting with how much time he plays and in what roll. That lately has been the major issue but I guess if the D signed him then they have worked it out.
Provided he is able to come in games and make an impact big enough to effect them getting wins then most def. this is good.
I personally believe he tried to rush things last year and didn’t come back right. So hopefully with more time under his belt and the right mindset and team chemistry involved dude could be a great asset and may show many flashes of the brilliance he once displayed. Good move Detroit.
Good Luck Mr. McGrady. I hope you prove the naysayers wrong.
“He’s been working out again this summer under Chicago-based trainer Tim Grover, and Will Bynum, another Grover protÃ©gÃ©, said after re-signing with the Pistons in late July that McGrady is looking like, well, McGrady. ”
[www.nba.com]
I feel like Tracy McGrady is the ultimate story on the benefit of taking an entire season off if necessary for your body to recover from injury. Tracy McGrady could have still been in the conversation for top 5 players in the league if he’d taken the Yao Ming approach and called it a season before Houston benched him & did it for him.
I wish him the best in Detroit because a healthy Tracy McGrady could help a contender.
Prince, villanueve, stuckey, RIP, Gordon, Daye, and T-Mac. They have way too many guards/swingman
Damn T-Mac was my favorite player 8-10 years ago. I was a big fan of him when I saw him in the playoffs playing for Toronto. Vince Carter was “the man” but the word on the street was Tracy had more game.
Good luck T-Mac
nothin’ but love for this guy. I hope that with time he’ll grab those 25-30minutes… good luck Tracy, one of most amazing offensive talents this league has ever seen.
Maybe this is because Joe D is planning on trading one of the wings. They are loaded at the wings and thin at the big positions.
I still think about how nasty those Pistons teams were when Larry Brown was getting them to win games with Defense. I miss those Pistons, not these chumps who don’t care about defense. Flip Saunders was a joke, now Kuester is starting to creep into that same boat.
They have had the same problem since G. Hill left, they don’t have a legit scoring threat. They tried with A.I. but Billups made that team go. And A.I. couldn’t carry a team offensively like he did in Philly.
Now they are trying TMac, why not? I hope he proves everyone wrong, including me. I think he has lost it. He doesn’t have the same lift on his jumper anymore, doesn’t have that spring in his step to get around defenders. And he was never one to work hard and get better. He relied on his talent that was so much better than everyone else.
But go get em Mac! Detroit needs you boy!
Whats the point of signing for vet minimum when he could have sign with Chicago thats a playoff team or maybe even my Heat who still has a roster spot left. Before Wade and Lebron decided to play together everybody was saying that theres not enough balls to go around for the egos of Wade and Lebron but when your a great player you can play with anybody and i dont care if its Kobe and Lebron or Micheal Jordan and Lebron. At the end of the day we teach kids that its all about winning and its about team ball in every sport that involves more than 1 person but for some reason guys like ALLEN IVERSON and TRACY MCGRADY just dont get it. These guys could easily be second string players to a contending team like Boston, Orlando, Lakers, and Heat it just shows that those 2 guys are me 1st type of people and care nothing about winning a championship. He should have at least tryed to get 3mil a year out of Detriot if thats the case…
@Sporty-j
Because both of these players want to prove they are STILL contenders and not chumps d-riding for rings. They want to carry their own and win the hearts of true fans.
^
and non of those teams offered TMac a deal. Even at the minimum.
Apparently, this dude don’t give a damn about finally gettin outta the first round. In a summer where he could sign with a squad and contribute to some postseason success, Tracy signs with a team that nobody pickin to get into the postseason. He ain’t even gonna start over Stuckey, Rip or Tay so I assume either Dumars told him that Rip or Tay are gone or TMac just lovin lower expectations…….weak
McGrady is trying to show he can still play in this league at this point, no contending would take him as of right now
*contending team
The Bulls did offer Mcgrady so you cant say that none of those teams did not offer him. If a team thats a contender has not offered Allen Iverson or Mcgrady at the time yet. Its because of there attitude and they already know what there about. They dont want to be ring chasers and lead there own team? They cant even lead a team onto the fricking court… Allen Iverson could have been went public with the media and said that i would love to play with the Heat or Magic or whoever but we all know good and well. He wont sleep at night if Chalmers or whoever is starting over him…