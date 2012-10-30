Breaking News: Ty Lawson Agrees to $48 Million Extension with Nuggets

10.30.12 6 years ago

Dime’s Andrew Greif said yesterday that Ty Lawson was one of the only players up for a fourth-year contract extensions who should actually get a deal before the Halloween deadline and it looks like the Denver Nuggets agreed.

About 20 minutes ago, Lawson tweeted the following:

It Looks like im going to be a nugget for another 4 yrs..Thanks to the Kronke family, Masai, nuggets fans and everybody 4 believing In me

A few minutes ago, Marc Spears followed up with some initial details on Twitter:

Nuggets guard Ty Lawson agrees to a four-year, $48 million contract extension, sources tell Yahoo! Sports.

Andrew does a great job breaking down why Lawson is one of two players deserving of a deal. Check it out here.

Do you think the Lawson extension is a good move for the Nuggets?

