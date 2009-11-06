Breaking News: Tyrus Thomas Injured in Weightlifting Accident

11.06.09 9 years ago 14 Comments

This is absolutely terrible news for Tyrus Thomas and the Chicago Bulls: Thomas reportedly suffered a fracture to his left forearm while doing pullups today during a team weightlifting session.

The Bulls are saying that Thomas will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair the fractured radius in his forearm and will most likely be out 4-6 weeks, about 20 games.

This is tough on multiple levels. Tyrus came out strong this season, backing up his own proclamations in the offseason that he was going to assert himself more this season. He was blocking shots and boarding in his first two games of the season, but was slowed this past week by a bout of the flu.

Source: ChicagoBreakingSports

