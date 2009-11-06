Breaking News: Tyrus Thomas Injured in Weightlifting Accident

This is absolutely terrible news for Tyrus Thomas and the Chicago Bulls: Thomas reportedly suffered a fracture to his left forearm while doing pullups today during a team weightlifting session.
The Bulls are saying that Thomas will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair the fractured radius in his forearm and will most likely be out 4-6 weeks, about 20 games.
This is tough on multiple levels. Tyrus came out strong this season, backing up his own proclamations in the offseason that he was going to assert himself more this season. He was blocking shots and boarding in his first two games of the season, but was slowed this past week by a bout of the flu.
Source: ChicagoBreakingSports
Get healthy Ty!
What a freak accident. How the hell does one fracture a forearm doing a pull up?
get ready for some james johnson… fantasy steal right now
Man he looked like a beast in last night’s game too.
glad I dropped him for some Gallionari
yeah, how the fuck do you break an arm doing pullups?
He must’ve had some weights attached to him while he was doing the pullups – I can’t imagine fracturing your forearm with just your body weight as resistance
FROM THE LOOKS OF THINGS HE NEEDS TO DO MORE THAN PULL-UP’S. SOME OF THESE NBA GUYS KILL ME WITH HOW SKINNY SUM OF THESE GUYS ARE… I MEAN A LIL BULK NEVER HURT NO ONE!
Blame their strength conditioning coach, wasn’t francisco garcia injured during a workout earlier this season? These non lifting nba players need like 3 or 4 spotters just to make sure they’re lifting correctly.
Time to dig out the old stationary bike that Rodman used to keep himself loose on the sidelines when he wasn’t flopping on-court. When does the White Panther come off the shelf? The Bulls can be very slothfective when they send Brad Miller and Aaron Gray to the floor at the same time. Maybe The Worm could swing by for another cup of coffee before he turns 50!
Garcia got injured while working out, because the stability ball that he was using exploded when he was using it as a bench (which is great for your core as long as the ball is reliable).
I have no idea how Ty Thom would have fractured his radius while doing pullups tho….
that probably means he already had a tiny fracture in it. His techniqe must be terrible
So this is bad…really bad. Now I am forced to watch Noah and his girlish screams for more than 35min a game now. On top of that, i have to watch soft as Taj Gibson every game.
There seems to be something else going on with Tyrus. This guy doesn’t get injured often, then in about a span of 2 months, he hurts his hip in the preseason (but he still plays without any signs of injury and was jumping out the gym), then he has “flu symptoms” but with his 101 fever he was playing like he always does vs Clev, then out of nowhere his arm is fractured…in a contract year…. which Vinny Del already seemed to be purposely not playing him a lot of minutes even though he was outperforming every Big on the roster.
The Bulls are being a bunch of bastards again and must be looking to trade him. This is bullshit. If it wasn’t for Derrick Rose, I wouldn’t watch those f^kers if i had i gun to my had.
Bulls management has to be the absolute worst in the league…outside of maybe the Knicks, Cavs, and Hornets.
