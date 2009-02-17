Tyson Chandler Traded to Thunder

Though the Hornets are in the middle of a tight playoff race out West, they didn’t want to stand put before the trade deadline.

So they pulled the trigger on Tyson Chandler, sending the disappointing center to Oklahoma City in exchange for Chris Wilcox, Joe Smith and the rights to DeVon Hardin, the 50th pick in last year’s draft.

New Orleans might need to do more along their frontlines if they’re really going to contend for a title, but this move will definitely help set them up for the future. Chandler is slated to make just under $12 million next year, and he has a player option for a shade under $13 million in ’10-11.



Chris Wilcox‘s $6.75 million deal ends after this season. Joe Smith‘s $4.8 million does too.

With Chris Paul‘s salary jumping from under $5 million this year to over $13 million next year, this move will give the Hornets some much-needed wiggle room. They could try to find a diamond among the slim pickings in this summer’s free agent market, or they could try to hold off until 2010.

Source: News OK