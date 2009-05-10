Breaking News: Yao Ming out for the playoffs

05.09.09 9 years ago 41 Comments

It happened again. After limping around on what was thought to be an ankle injury in last night’s Rockets/Lakers game, it was just reported on ABC that Yao Ming has a hairline fracture in his foot and is out for the rest of the playoffs.

We’re not even gonna pretend to be optimistic. The Rockets are done, and the Lakers only have the Nuggets to worry about now on their way to the NBA Finals.

