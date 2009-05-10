Breaking News: Yao Ming out for the playoffs

It happened again. After limping around on what was thought to be an ankle injury in last night’s Rockets/Lakers game, it was just reported on ABC that Yao Ming has a hairline fracture in his foot and is out for the rest of the playoffs.
We’re not even gonna pretend to be optimistic. The Rockets are done, and the Lakers only have the Nuggets to worry about now on their way to the NBA Finals.
Expected from Yao.
damn. i feel bad for the rockets. i thought they had a chance this year.
Fawk! Im taking my chic to the game tomorrow. Somewhere She-Mac is feeling just a bit better about himself
That’s a damn disappointment for the most competitive 2nd round series goin. Injuries fuckin up my playoffs…
This sucks on SO many levels. Now you guys look like dicks for calling Dikembe’s knee a bust. Now the Lakers will get out of this round. Now I have to cheer for the Nuggets, the team that is currently trouncing my team. Awesome. Good times.
The worst part is, JoeGym isn’t lying when he is saying T-Mac is probably smiling.
So much for seeing a great series.
Cant wait for Nuggets-Lakers
really does suck not just for Rockets fans but basketball fans in general. this was the most competitive series and most intriguing.
rick adelman should get a bitch slap for this too…he was riding Yao in game 3 when it was clear dude was hurt.. maybe that’s ok with most nba players but not somebody who is 7’5 with a history of foot injuries.
“Now you guys look like dicks for calling Dikembe’s knee a bust.”
Explain…
Sad ass fuck for Yao..
i think i saw it coming the way everyone was acting yesterday.. dude looked like he was ready to cry..
Im a Laker fan and i didnt want to see this.. i wouldve rather beat them straight up..
Hope this don’t develop into a Grant Hill situation for Yao. Remember he got hurt in game 1, they tried to take him to the lockerroom and he refused, came back and won the game for Houston, but he been limpin since…
break out the proverbial fork
well i believe in miracles rockets in 6 lol if not nuggets in 5 as i continue to say nuggets and cavs finals and lebron gets his first title in 6 and an mj like teary outburst holding the trophy story book ending
im amazed Yao made it this far into the season. K-Dizzle nailed it, injuries are ruining the playoffs
yeah rockets are done. now who’s bandwagon do i jump on? i think i will go with the nuggets.
got to give props to yao for playing on that foot. yao is tougher than a lot of people give him credit for. the kobe knee smack in game 1 and then playing on a cracked foot. sad to think he breathes the same air as carlos boozer.
T-Mac’s drama. Deke’s knee. Yao’s foot.
Someone up there wants the Lakers to win.
DAMN.
Really? it’s too bad,shit…
Yao with a Broken foot>>>>>Andrew Bynum
yeah yao wud still own bynum
Rockets are done like a well done steak now, that’s to bad… can’t believe im saying this, but I the Nuggets kill the Lakers.
Rockets are done like a well done steak now, that’s to bad… can’t believe i’m saying this, but I hope the Nuggets kill the Lakers.
Western Conference Finals, Nugget vs Lakers. Lakers in 6. Too damn bad for Houston. I too am a Lakeshow fan and woulda rather have seen Houston at full strength, T-mac included. Oh well,
The Lakers will have a very hard time against Captain Colorado, Melo and the Nuggets. Dumars aint stupid but he flawed when he let Billups go. That alone is hard to swallow for him. Well Melo is just coming into his own now and will probably sweep the Mavericks (i hope so they can rest for the next series).
Cant believe not too long ago that once upon a time my Raptors had Billups and couldnt use him. We got him for peanuts basically. aaarrgh what a waste.
well damn the list continues
nelson manu kg tmac yao
artest should slap kobe since they dont have a chance to win know why not get a slap in.
have to admit . . . would have really liked Yao to stay in the series. . . I’m confident we would have beat them in a 7 game series, but still would like the lakers to be challenged by this physical east coast like team. . . . Yao just needs to drink more milk, his bones just have too much wear and tear on them compared to a normal human
SUCKS….. Damn.
Bye Rockets.
PS: The Rockets STILL don’t need T-Mac.
yao’s being shyted on by life period.
Not only does he have to help resuscitate a growing franchise, he also has overeas commitments to china.
Flucka’s balling all year long.I’m surprised he made it this far.Now…through those same lenses, you can see why it gets ridiculously hard to defend tmac.
Woulda been nice to win this on the up and up.Fluck it.Go lakers.
yo artest mafia slapping kobe would be priceless. screw the suspensions and this series. rockets are done anyways… at least beat that motherfucker
Joey Dorsey is gonna beat some Pau ass
The face of the series has changed. The Rockets have become a perimeter team and have to shoot the lights out to give the Lakers a run for their money.
Although Scola is hard-nosed I think that Gasol has a field day from here on out.
Waiting for the Cavs – Lakers/Denver final. It’ll be fun.
Ryan
This just cant be! Yao HURT! No fucking way. Next your gonna say Artest will be ejected during one of the last two playoff games for the Rockets!
@24
I think the problem lies in the fact hes Chinese and seven foot tall, it just seems like an oxy-moron and no, thats not a shot at Artest. Chinamen arent made to be seven feet tall so I believe hes not meant to be that active, his bones are stretched out and frail. Plus his bones are made of more of a starchy content due to the high rice diet.
wow . . . how ignorant does #30 sound? . . . . i suggest you go travel the world and learn a little bit about the culture of the world.
It was a joke you front runner…
Im also positive I have been to Asia and Europe a couple more times then you asshole… I like to go travel the world….
@ab-some people never get it dog.Yaoones fucked up.Hopefully he be like Big Z and get to play full seasons when he old.
meant to say bones fucked up
Mutumbo’s knee blow-out may have been the straw that broke this camel’s foot. Had Dikembe still been available, Yao’s time on court would have been a bit less and may have prevented the hairline fracture.
It’s such a sad situation; Yao is a highly intellgent and skilled player (despite not having hops or extreme quickness) and his gracious presence was a huge plus for the sport.
China must decide on whether to make him play during the off-season and risk further career-shortening injuries, or let him have the rest he deserves like the other NBA stars.
I ain’t trippin. Rockets got out the first round. The season is good and complete.
Houston Up! When Houston is done though!
GO LAKERS!
Still wishing I could go for the Nuggs and secretly most of me does. I just don’t like George Karl.
And George Karl overrides those that I dislike of the Lakers so, I am going to ride with L.A.
Rockets take game 4, there’s still hope!
Austin – Sorry it took a day to respond. I was venting more than anything because I really want the Lakers to lose (which they got blasted. didn’t see it coming.) and having Dikembe’s knee on the list somehow jinxed Yao because he had to be run into the ground. If you put the negative thoughts out there, they come back. Your fault. You Tonya Hardinged him.
Wow, the Lakers really do need to get some intensity up because evidently there’s not enough talent on the team to coast… WTF play D!
@ Lkaers Nation,
Ignorant? Oxy-moron = Chinaman, 7′ tall. Question, do Chinaman consume a lot of rice ( albeit it has nothing to do with starch and bone density ). I think ignorant would have been better suited for the day you were born and your mother said, ” hes so beautiful and one day he will grow up to be something ” .