Breaking News: Zach Randolph Is Going To Be An All-Star

Can anybody keep a secret nowadays? Apparently, you don’t have to wait until tonight’s TNT broadcast to find out some of the All-Star selections. The Memphis Commercial Appeal is reporting that Zach Randolph will be among the 14 All-Star reserves chosen. The Grizzlies forward is the only player in the Western Conference averaging over 20 ppg and 10 rpg.
Pau Gasol has also supposedly made the team according to Marca.com. This could mean that Chris Kaman and Andrew Bynum may have been snubbed. Expect more rumors of who made it and who didn’t to come out throughout the day.
Did the coaches get it right with Zach Randolph?
Wow! Good job Zach! Way to go on and boost not only stats but cred!
Absolutely! Happy for Big Randolph he has earned it!
its about friggin time. This dude has been busting it for along time. his off court makes for a large part of why he hasnt been aan allstar before.
ps. Dime has got to post a new pic of ZBo, the Mancrush warrants it.
Tim Duncan has 19.9 pts and 10.8 rebounds. Are we not rounding?
I’m starting to doubt the coaches decisions like I doubted the fans.
Yea I have grown to like Z-Bo, dude has been playing well.
Big part of the Memphis success right now.
Plus he will punch you in your face! lol.
That noise you heard was Austin wetting himself.
LMAO@6
I think know why Austin likes this picture so much.
If you have the stomach to zoom in on Eddie Winslow, you’ll notice out the back window there is a guy in Zachs yard with a “I love you Zach” sign. Look closely.
@Shrink This
Hahahahaha. I heard it too! I’m sure the NBA is pissed this leaked, but congrats Z-Bo!
well deserved……..
Gasol makes the team?
I have a great idea, why dont you take Gasol, Bynum, Kobe, Rondo, Paul P, Ray ray, Perkins, Artest,KG,Odom and for shits and grins D Fish.
Make them the “All Media Hyped Team” and have them square off against the rest of the league’s All Stars, that way everybodys happy…
Fucking joke
@ AdvancedMind
If your gonna do that ya gotta throw lebron on that team too.
But yeah its good to see Zach make it. He’s finally gettin together.
I still don’t like his game, and I really can’t stand looking at him. He’s actually helping his team win for once though, so I guess I can’t hate on him that bad.
Great News! Zach is putting up legit numbers on a playoff bound team. Good to see him finally get some recognition.
Are there going to be any fines handed out for the person that leaked the All Stars. That’s like someone telling you the end of a movie. How rude. I smell Peter Vescey.
My work here is done. Too bad I got started late on the Andrew Bogut All-Star push.