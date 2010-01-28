Breaking News: Zach Randolph Is Going To Be An All-Star

01.28.10

Can anybody keep a secret nowadays? Apparently, you don’t have to wait until tonight’s TNT broadcast to find out some of the All-Star selections. The Memphis Commercial Appeal is reporting that Zach Randolph will be among the 14 All-Star reserves chosen. The Grizzlies forward is the only player in the Western Conference averaging over 20 ppg and 10 rpg.

Pau Gasol has also supposedly made the team according to Marca.com. This could mean that Chris Kaman and Andrew Bynum may have been snubbed. Expect more rumors of who made it and who didn’t to come out throughout the day.

Did the coaches get it right with Zach Randolph?

