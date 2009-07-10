Breaking: Orlando signs Brandon Bass; bad news for Patty Mills

A couple stories that have come through in the last couple hours:
* Free agent Brandon Bass has agreed to a four-year deal with the Magic. No word on the salary numbers yet, but Bass should step right into a starting role as a true power forward to help Dwight Howard on the glass and defensively. And with Ryan Anderson tearing up the summer league, Orlando’s frontcourt is looking solid for the future.
* After falling way down into the second round of the Draft, Patrick Mills‘ summer keeps getting worse. Mills suffered a fracture in his right foot during summer-league practice today, which he’ll have evaluated by a specialist later to determine the severity. Already fighting for a roster spot in Portland without a guaranteed contract, Mills can’t afford a major injury right now.
Great pickup for Orlando.
NBA is going to sweet next year, more so than usual.
This dude is a beast. Orlando will have one hell of a 4-5 combo this year. Physical as all hell. People are gonna bash him for being 6’8″, but the boy is 250lbs solid. You remember what Ben Wallace gave Detroit @ 6’9″ and no offense? I think Bass has a 7’2″ wingspan or something close to that. This is a great signing for the Magic. If they can get Theo Ratliff and/or Matt Barnes as rumored, Orlando’s looking like a solid repeat as ECF Champions. I’m liking the way Orlando is rebuilding after Turkolglu. Boston probably has one of the best starting 5 in the L, but they have no bench. Cleveland got aa aging Shaq and re-signed Verajao to $50 mil. How smart is that? Look for Orlando to light it up in the East.
WOW, great pick up. Orlando has the STRONGEST (physically) PF-C combination probably ever.
Orlando has the best squad in the east as of now…
Great pick up for the O.
To Mills dem da breaks kids. Workout and continue your education.
OOOOOO Orlando lookin good.. good counter move to Sheed signing..
Not the best but the best available..
Mills is having a really shitty year.
First, he goes from a first rounder after the Olympics to a 2nd rounder after poor showings are pre-draft camps. Now he’s not likely to get any contract. Crappy.
Strange to say it but Orlando might actually be better. Rashard is really a big SF who was forced to play PF because..well Orlando didn’t have a PF. Rashard can move back to the 3 and if Bass has at least some skill Orlando finally gets some more low post scoring to compliment Dwight’s power game. it’s a more traditional team and they’ll shoot less 3’s but it could work well.
Nice recovery, Otis.
Great. GREAT sign up. Orlando isn’t slouching trying to keep up with Boston, Cle, and LA. The east is so stacked this year. A lot of great scenarios this season gonna make this interesting.
i’ll wait to hear the $$ before making my judgement on the signing.
Wait so does this mean that Lewis and VC share the 3 spot since Bass and D12 play the 4-5 respectively? Wow that lineup consists of ice-cream perimeter defenders. Good luck.
The rumor floating around now is Bass will sign for 4 years/18 million or 4.5 per year. Not too bad, maybe a little too much, but by the end of the deal I think it will look like a bargain.
I like the signing of Bass, I’ve always liked Bass, but I think in this case Bass still needs to come off the bench for Orlando, not because he isn’t clearly the best 4 they have, but with a post monster like Howard, I really think they need a guy who can at least hit 15 ft jumpers at the 4. I’d actually start Ryan Anderson and bring Bass off the bench. If I were SVG I’d really experiment with this team doing some lineup shuffling early in the season. Maybe try starting Pietrus at 2 and have Carter at 3. Moving Lewis between the 3 and the 4 and alternating Anderson and Bass in the starting lineup just to see what is the best lineup for this team. But that’s a great problem to have. Orlando has a very versatile team right now.
Why not just put Pietrus and VC in in place of C. Lee and Hedo, with Bass off bench? No weaker a group on the glass than last year’s (which was pretty weak)–and they made the finals last year. That starting 5 is better than last year’s, imo. (I am more a Vince disciple than a Hedo one.)
Yeah, kariz, 5 solid guys to juggle at sg and forward positions. Nice. Still need a back-up center when Gortat bolts. (Perhaps N.J. lets Battie go?)
@ Derrty:
People said Boston had no bench when they won the championship, too…granted they DID have James Posey, but still…
Orlando’s looking mighty beastly as of late…I like this starting lineup:
PG – Jameer Nelson
SG – Vince Carter
SF – Rashard Lewis
PF – Brandon Bass
C – Dwight Howard
…and with Anthony Johnson, J.J. Reddick and Mickeal Pietrus coming off the bench, they’re looking good. The only thing that could be a question to me is the chemistry. Here’s hoping for major buckets!
Some already made the only point that needs to be discussed. There D will suck, again. Its actually worse. D Ho?will still be in foul trouble and therea no back up center no more… idiots.
@ Diego:
Nelson, Vince, Pietrus, Lewis and Howard DOES make sense — with Bass and whomever else coming off the bench for a more thorough squad…seems like an upgrade over last year’s squad, albeit very similar.
Boston is still the team to beat in the East!
PG – Rajon Rondo
SG – Ray Allen
SF – Paul Pierce
PF – Kevin Garnett
C – Rasheed Wallace
—-
G – Eddie House, Tony Allen
F – Leon Powe, Glen Davis, Kendrick Perkins
Now we just need the C’s to sign Jerry Stackhouse (he just got waived) and it’s OVER.
first boston gotta make sure big baby will return( restricted free agent and the fact he now becomes the 5th or 4th big man in the rotation behind kg,sheed, perkins, and depending how high you are on him powell), if he doesnt orlando and boston are even in my eyes.
and couldnt the cavs get big baby for half the price of the over grown version of carrot top?
still no back up big. and dwight is in foul trouble almost every game. after howard the next tallest player is ryan anderson at 6-10 and he plays like 6-6. and bass is next at 6-8, in shoes
@20 i couldnt agree more. cavs should have let andy walk and gotten a PF for a better price. carrot top couldnt hit a j and flops like that was good D.
Mills should have stayed in School
some of the comments hear sound like they were made by nba fantasy owners.
it’s been proven over and over and over
you cant win championships with offense.
you cant win with small ball.
jameer vc pietrus lewis howard?
will get beaten in a 7 game series by boston, la and maybe even san antonio
LOL you cant win championships with offense?? You do know that vince carter has been the franchise player on EVERY team he’s been on so far right?? I guess you also think that even though vince carter has NEVER had a competitent big to play with, and vince carter has better defense than lebron james. Even though that’s not saying much-
sorry to break yur heart, but maybe besides LA, this team has a chance to beat any other team in the league.
cant win with offence? im sorry ask the showtime lakers,,,,
Strongest PF/C combo ever huh, I think the Shaq and Horace combo back in Orlando was pretty strong. Too bad only one team can come out of the East, all 3 teams are can win the chip but only one can compete for it.
the lakers dont deserve ron artist
Brandon Sucks Bass
to the person that said Orlando has the strongest front court ever…hold your horses. Dont forget Shaq and Malone played together for a yr. This is a great pick up by the way.
besides boston,orlando,lakers and spurs nobody haves a shot next season
If Portland cuts Mills, my Nuggs should sign him for the minimum. I really think the kid can play in the NBA.
I see him being part of a cool 3-guard roation with Chauncey and Ty Lawson, replacing Anthony Carter someday.
Keep your head up P Mills – change is gonna come dude…
Worst @#$%in’ timing for an injury like that though…
David Robinson and Tim Duncan have something to discuss with Mr howard and Mr bass
:) :) :)
ps. still something to say if you add Sean Elliot vs Rashard Lewis to the PF/C combos above
BASS is a great pick up for the magic