Breaking: Orlando signs Brandon Bass; bad news for Patty Mills

07.10.09 9 years ago 36 Comments

A couple stories that have come through in the last couple hours:

* Free agent Brandon Bass has agreed to a four-year deal with the Magic. No word on the salary numbers yet, but Bass should step right into a starting role as a true power forward to help Dwight Howard on the glass and defensively. And with Ryan Anderson tearing up the summer league, Orlando’s frontcourt is looking solid for the future.

* After falling way down into the second round of the Draft, Patrick Mills‘ summer keeps getting worse. Mills suffered a fracture in his right foot during summer-league practice today, which he’ll have evaluated by a specialist later to determine the severity. Already fighting for a roster spot in Portland without a guaranteed contract, Mills can’t afford a major injury right now.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagLatest News

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP