Breaking: Orlando signs Brandon Bass; bad news for Patty Mills

A couple stories that have come through in the last couple hours:

* Free agent Brandon Bass has agreed to a four-year deal with the Magic. No word on the salary numbers yet, but Bass should step right into a starting role as a true power forward to help Dwight Howard on the glass and defensively. And with Ryan Anderson tearing up the summer league, Orlando’s frontcourt is looking solid for the future.

* After falling way down into the second round of the Draft, Patrick Mills‘ summer keeps getting worse. Mills suffered a fracture in his right foot during summer-league practice today, which he’ll have evaluated by a specialist later to determine the severity. Already fighting for a roster spot in Portland without a guaranteed contract, Mills can’t afford a major injury right now.