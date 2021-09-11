Seattle Storm forward and reigning WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart will miss the rest of the regular season with a left foot injury, the team announced on Friday, leaving the league’s third-ranked team without its best player for the stretch run — and perhaps beyond.

The Storm have a quiet schedule to wrap up the season, meaning Stewart will miss a minimum of just two games. But in the aftermath of the injury, which was sustained Tuesday in a matchup with Washington, teammate Sue Bird told reporters that Stewart gave her an “uh-oh” look when she initially went down.

The injury resulted from hardly any contact, so it is hard to determine how significant it was. Regardless, for a player who just came back from an Achilles rupture last year in time for the WNBA Bubble, the hope is clearly that this is not too serious.

Seattle wraps up its season with a Sunday tilt in Los Angeles followed by a finale at home against Phoenix on Friday night that could play a major role in the race for the third seed in the playoffs. Currently, the Storm are tied with Phoenix and Minnesota. The WNBA seeds regardless of conference for the playoffs.