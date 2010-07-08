Brendan Haywood Re-Signs With Dallas For 6 Years, $55 Million

According to Marc Spears of Yahoo! Sports, Brendan Haywood has re-signed with the Mavericks for six years and $55 million dollars. This move means that for the rest of Dirk Nowitzki‘s Maverick career, Haywood will be his front-court mate. It also indicates to Nowitzki Mark Cuban‘s willingness to continue spending money.
While Haywood is an above-average NBA center, $55 million is quite a stretch for him. Haywood will probably average about 10 points and 10 rebounds over the life of his contract which is solid, but if Nowitzki is looking for a star next to him, Haywood is not the answer. While a 10 and 10 guy is nice, at $9 million and change per year the Mavericks could have found better value. Erick Dampier is out of Dallas after this season, so this move does give them security when he leaves, and allows them to address other needs in the future.
In addition to proving Cuban will spend money, this deal has to bring back some painful memories for Mavs fans. Cuban has always had a penchant for overpaying mediocre centers as he has seen the center position as essential to the team’s success. His previous contracts to centers include seven years and $73 million to Dampier, a contract that has had Mavs fans waiting until he finally comes off the books. They also signed DeSagana Diop for six years and $32 million, but managed to get the Bobcats and Michael Jordan to take on that deal. Hopefully for the Mavs and their fans, Haywood proves to be the long-term answer at center and not just another big contract.
What do you think?
For Haywood… this was his best fit. He’s the featured center on a contending team. Considering he can stay healthy, the money isn’t that outrageous.
never pay a guy who struggles to make a layup 9 million+ a year
You forgot that he inked Gortat to that $35M last summer too before the Magic matched.
This is way too much, but at the same time, with Dirk’s lack of D, a “grinder” bigman next to him that’ll get boards and block shots is exactly what they need. There’s enough offense on that team, they needed that presence in the middle, now they have it. See ya Erica.
Man I can believe the paper these dudes get for being sub par. I guess Haywood atleast solid and a quality big is hard to find, but 50 million…damn
@3
I think Gortat at 5 yrs 34 mil is much more value than Haywood’s deal, Gortat could do what Haywood does if he gets 30 min per game
I always thought Miami would get Haywood to play next to Bosh. Who is still available at the 5 for Miami to get?
What is Cuban smoking?…Cubans?
Being from DC, I’ve seen this cat Haywood up close he is not worth 9 million a year. They were just about to get rid of Dampier’s contract and now they do this?
he is a very tall basketball player. with that being said, he is a bum.
@6
Heat drafted Dexter Pittman. Available guys include Shaq, Ilgauskas, the Collins brothers, Primoz Brezec, Oberto
Damn I wish I was 7 feet tall.
This makes Haywood look like a frikkin genius!!!
He turned down a 4 yr 32 mil extension offer from the Wizards last year and parlayed that into a 55 million deal.
He is a good fit next to dirk, but 10 and 10 in a contract year??? Seems mighty fishy, but the lack of bigs available really inflated this guys cost.
Damp is gone as soon as Dallas can find a team needing cap room that has a good 2 guard available.
@ #3 for this amount of money they could have resigned Brandon Bass and made a run at Gortat last summer. These owners are idiots. Hasn’t Dallas made an effort to sign their big men to bloated contracts, Dampier, Diop, Haywood, hell I think they even gave Evan Eshmeyer some bread.
Why are they giving him 6 yrs? He will be 36 by the time his contract runs out. Should of gave him $40M for 4yrs instead.
All these ridiculous contracts are cool now but in 3-4 years when the economy tumbles again some franchises will be broke and regret making these deals.