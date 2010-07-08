Brendan Haywood Re-Signs With Dallas For 6 Years, $55 Million

According to Marc Spears of Yahoo! Sports, Brendan Haywood has re-signed with the Mavericks for six years and $55 million dollars. This move means that for the rest of Dirk Nowitzki‘s Maverick career, Haywood will be his front-court mate. It also indicates to Nowitzki Mark Cuban‘s willingness to continue spending money.

While Haywood is an above-average NBA center, $55 million is quite a stretch for him. Haywood will probably average about 10 points and 10 rebounds over the life of his contract which is solid, but if Nowitzki is looking for a star next to him, Haywood is not the answer. While a 10 and 10 guy is nice, at $9 million and change per year the Mavericks could have found better value. Erick Dampier is out of Dallas after this season, so this move does give them security when he leaves, and allows them to address other needs in the future.

In addition to proving Cuban will spend money, this deal has to bring back some painful memories for Mavs fans. Cuban has always had a penchant for overpaying mediocre centers as he has seen the center position as essential to the team’s success. His previous contracts to centers include seven years and $73 million to Dampier, a contract that has had Mavs fans waiting until he finally comes off the books. They also signed DeSagana Diop for six years and $32 million, but managed to get the Bobcats and Michael Jordan to take on that deal. Hopefully for the Mavs and their fans, Haywood proves to be the long-term answer at center and not just another big contract.

