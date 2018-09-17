Getty Image

After a 14-year NBA career spanning more than 900 games on the floor, Brent Barry transitioned into an analyst role occupied by many former players. The 46-year-old adjusted quickly to life behind a microphone and, in short, Barry developed into one of the better on-air voices in breaking down the NBA in his post-retirement life.

His impressive tenure with TNT and NBA TV will reportedly be coming to an end, though, as Barry is seemingly headed back to San Antonio to join the Spurs in a front office role.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Barry will rejoin the team he spent four of the final years of his career with.