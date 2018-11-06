Brett Brown Says The Ben Simmons And Markelle Fultz Tandem Needs Better ‘Shooting And Spacing’

11.06.18

There have been a few reasons for optimism about how things are going with Markelle Fultz in Philadelphia. However, there are still major concerns about his ability to shoot the basketball. This is something that can be hidden, but there’s a problem: One of the Sixers’ biggest stars, Ben Simmons, also isn’t much of a shooter. Put them on the floor together and you have a problem, as Philly’s offense is just not good when the pair play together.

For Sixers coach Brett Brown, this is a problem, one that has a simple solution: The two of them need to be better at “shooting and spacing” the floor.

