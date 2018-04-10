Brett Brown Called Ben Simmons ‘The Stone Cold Rookie Of The Year’

Getty Image

Ben Simmons already thinks he’s got Rookie of the Year locked down, but he got another big endorsement from his head coach on Tuesday. Simmons and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell are the two presumptive favorites for the award this season, and each have put their teams into the postseason this year.

Though most assume the Sixers forward will come out on top, there has been a lot of talk about the role Mitchell has played for Utah, and a campaign to get him the award includes socks that say Rookie of the Year on them. Regardless of what the socks say, though, those in Philadelphia are firmly on Simmons’ side here.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown was asked about Simmons and whether the forward, who missed all of last season, should be considered a rookie. Not only was he dismissive of that notion, he stressed there is only one option for Rookie of the Year this season.