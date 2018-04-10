Brett Brown Called Ben Simmons ‘The Stone Cold Rookie Of The Year’

#Philadelphia 76ers #Ben Simmons
04.10.18 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Ben Simmons already thinks he’s got Rookie of the Year locked down, but he got another big endorsement from his head coach on Tuesday. Simmons and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell are the two presumptive favorites for the award this season, and each have put their teams into the postseason this year.

Though most assume the Sixers forward will come out on top, there has been a lot of talk about the role Mitchell has played for Utah, and a campaign to get him the award includes socks that say Rookie of the Year on them. Regardless of what the socks say, though, those in Philadelphia are firmly on Simmons’ side here.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown was asked about Simmons and whether the forward, who missed all of last season, should be considered a rookie. Not only was he dismissive of that notion, he stressed there is only one option for Rookie of the Year this season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons
TAGSben simmonsBRETT BROWNdonovan mitchellPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP