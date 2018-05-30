The Sixers Reportedly Rewarded Brett Brown With A Three-Year Contract Extension

05.29.18 2 hours ago

The Philadelphia 76ers are emerging from “The Process” in a fantastic position. The organization has two top-tier young players in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, strong supporting talent with Robert Covington and Dario Saric, and even the considerable upside of 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz.

However, the entire era has been guided by the steady hand of Brett Brown and, after a breakout season in which Philadelphia won 52 games, he has reportedly been rewarded with a three-year contract extension.

Whispers of extension talks have percolated since the end of the season but, in short, this is a well-earned nod of security toward Brown. As Wojnarowski noted, this will keep Brown around through the end of the 2022 campaign.

