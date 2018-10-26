Getty Image

Coming into the season, the Philadelphia 76ers were viewed as one of the top-3 teams in the Eastern Conference, a side that had the talent to make an appearance in the NBA Finals if a few things broke right. It’s still totally possible that Philadelphia can accomplish this, but the early returns have left a bit to be desired, as the Sixers sit at 2-3 on the year.

Between a few injuries and the fact that players aren’t quite where they need to be yet, the slow start in Philadelphia does make sense. The issue is that the Sixers defense hasn’t been great, while Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and J.J. Redick have all been very good-to-great this season.

Basically, Philly needs its players outside of those three dudes to either step up or start engaging on the defensive end of the floor. Brett Brown agrees this is the case, and there’s good news and bad news: While it is something he thinks the Sixers will get past, right now, there’s a void that has to be filled.