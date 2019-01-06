Getty Image

The honeymoon may be over for Jimmy Butler in Philadelphia, but Sixers coach Brett Brown says everything is right as rain in the City of Brotherly Love. Reports earlier in the week indicated that Butler had “aggressively” questioned his role on the team mere months after the Sixers mortgaged the future to trade for Butler with some assurances that he would re-sign long-term with the franchise.

It would make the third team Butler has clashed with in as many seasons after stiring up trouble in Chicago and in Minnesota after he was subsequently traded there last year. Butler was moved early this NBA season to Philadelphia and early returns were good, but Butler’s intensity and questioning Brown’s coaching could spell trouble for the firey guard.

But asked about the reports on Saturday, Brown said there was nothing “aggressive” about his meeting with Butler and explained that he has meetings with players all the time.