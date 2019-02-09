Getty Image

When all is said and done, we’ll look back on Markelle Fultz‘s first two seasons in Philly and likely see that it was doomed from the start. He missed the majority of his rookie year because of a mysterious shoulder injury, which some started to question whether it might be more mental than physical.

That was exacerbated by the awkward-looking mechanics on his jump shot, which didn’t look promising at all, particularly at the free-throw line. Things deteriorated further when discrepancies arose between his camp and the organization about the nature and severity of his injury.

It finally came to a head in November when he was officially diagnosed with a nerve issue that was allegedly directly affecting his ability to even shoot a basketball. He’s been sidelined ever since as he works to recover, but just before the Thursday trade deadline the team officially parted ways with the sophomore guard in a deal that sent him to Orlando for Jonathan Simmons and a pair of future draft picks.

It was a bittersweet ending to a tenure that has been surrounded by so much upheaval, and Fultz’s former coach Brett Brown took a moment to lament his departure before the new-look Sixers faced off against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.