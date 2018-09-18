Brett Brown Expects The Sixers To Hire A GM Before The Season Starts

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers entered this offseason coming off the most successful season in recent memory for the franchise, finally climbing out of the darkest depths of The Process years to enjoy the fruits of that effort in trip to the second round of the playoffs.

However, things got off to a rocky start when the Sixers parted ways with Bryan Colangelo over his wife’s burner Twitter accounts that defended him from criticism and also leaked information about player injuries. Since then, coach Brett Brown has taken over the role of GM and president of basketball operations, guiding the Sixers through the draft and free agency.

Many were surprised that Philadelphia didn’t move quicker to make a hire, given the importance of this offseason, but they’ve insisted they wouldn’t rush a hire just to make one, because they want to make sure they get the right person moving forward. On Tuesday, Brown was asked about the status of that search, given that the season is about to start which means his workload as coach will be much more strenuous, and he seems confident they’ll have a new person in place by the beginning of the season, as relayed by Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice.