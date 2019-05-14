Brett Brown Will Return As The Sixers Head Coach Next Season

05.13.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Sixers’ season ended at the hands of Kawhi Leonard on Sunday night as their comeback effort in Game 7 was thwarted by Leonard’s instantly iconic buzzer-beater.

Going into the game, there were rumors that coach Brett Brown’s job was very much in jeopardy if the Sixers suffered a second straight second round exit from the playoffs, including one that suggested he needed a Finals run to stay in Philly. After the game, Joel Embiid offered a strong backing for his coach, calling rumors he’d be let go “bullsh*t” and Brown received the praises of other players in exit interviews as well.

Late on Monday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed with Sixers ownership that Embiid was indeed correct in striking down rumors about Brown’s job security, and the coach that’s guided them through The Process will indeed be back for another season in 2019-20.

