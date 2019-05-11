Getty Image

The basketball world was riveted by a Game 6 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets on Friday night. Golden State coming out on top ended that series, ending the dream of some hoops fans: three Game 7s on a Sunday night that’s capped off by the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones.

That means we’ll only have two Game 7s, which will be plenty of fun as it stands. But the stakes are high for the Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Raptors and Sixers, who all will battle for a trip to their respective conference finals. Toronto and Philadelphia in particular are facing uncertain futures for a number of players, but perhaps a head coach might have the most to lose if they don’t come out on top.

Marc Stein of the New York Times broke down the Game 7s on tap for Sunday and immediately laid out the risks that come with losing for reach team. The Raptors, for example, could have seen the last of Kawhi Leonard if they don’t win at home on Sunday.