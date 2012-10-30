Brian Scalabrine Explains Why Rajon Rondo Will Win The NBA MVP

Brian Scalabrine isn’t the only one predicting Rajon Rondo will win this year’s MVP (stay tuned on that one). Rondo’s maturity, and the state of the Celtics, is a topic of discussion across the league. Most believe this is the year Rondo officially takes over the team. In this video, watch the White Mamba compare his former point guard to Jason Kidd, and break down why he thinks Boston’s best player will be the league’s most valuable.

Does Rondo have a chance to win the MVP?

