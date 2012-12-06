“Bright Lights – Big City” Pack From adidas

Nowadays, you can find talent just about anywhere, and certain regions – like the Seattle area, parts of Texas, and especially the DMV region – may have passed the major cities as the top basketball breeding grounds. But in the end, you still don’t “make” it until you do it under the big lights. And this collection from adidas, the “Bright Lights – Big City” pack that features special colorways of the adizero Crazy Light 2 and Equipment Top Ten 2000, is meant to pay homage to the original basketball meccas in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The Equipment Top Ten 2000 has an old school vibe with exaggerated features like the extended herringbone outsole and bold, wave shaped, EVA molding design. The retro feel also comes from the Feet You Wear technology, as well as the combination of nubuck, elastic and a raised synthetic leather three-stripes “wave.”

Meanwhile, the adizero Crazy Light 2 is the lightest basketball shoe on the planet (9.5 ounces), and the new aerodynamic 3-layer SPRINTWEB gives a player both vertical and horizontal strength. The SPRINTFRAME – newly asymmetrical and enlarged – maximizes support, weight savings and energy return.

The adizero Crazy Light 2 and Equipment Top Ten 2000 “Bright Lights â€“ Big City” colorways will be available December 12 at adidas.com.

Which sneaker do you like best?

