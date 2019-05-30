Bronny James And Zaire Wade Will Reportedly Team Up At Sierra Canyon High School

05.29.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

When LeBron James and Dwyane Wade decided to team up with the Miami Heat, along with Chris Bosh, in 2010, it was the biggest NBA free agency story ever. The move shifted the balance of power in the league and sparked the current era of superteams and players taking more agency over who they play with.

The duo has long been known as best friends and with Wade now retired and married to actress Gabrielle Union, and LeBron playing for the Lakers, they have plenty of opportunities to hang out in L.A., where both now live at least part time. Both Wade and James have sons who are high school age and talented prospects on the court, and much like their fathers in 2010, Zaire Wade and Bronny James will apparently team up for the 2019 high school season.

The duo are apparently headed to Sierra Canyon High School in the L.A. area, a powerhouse program that just graduated two other sons of NBA stars, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Kenyon Martin Jr., according to L.A. Daily News high school reporter Tarek Fattal.

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James
TAGSDWYANE WADELeBron JamesLeBron James Jr.Zaire Wade
