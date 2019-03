Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the more pleasant surprises of the season. With their 32-31 record, they’re currently at No. 6 in the East and are poised to secure solid playoff positioning here in the season’s stretch run. As a result, point guard D’Angelo Russell earned his first All-Star selection, vindicating himself after being cast away from the Lakers two seasons ago.

On Friday night, they hosted the visiting Hornets, and as has become common around the league, they celebrated a theme night involving their City Edition jerseys by honoring Brooklyn native and hip-hop legend Biggie Smalls.

Fans got treated to a Notorious B.I.G. bobble-head, while the team sported their Biggie-inspired camo-print uniforms.