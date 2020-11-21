Joe Harris is one of the best examples of the Brooklyn Nets’ ability to identify and develop talent. Once a scarcely-used member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harris joined Brooklyn in 2016 and has quickly developed into one of the NBA’s most consistently dangerous options from behind the arc. He hit free agency this offseason, and in response, the Nets made it a point to compensate him handsomely for his services.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn and Harris came to terms on a deal to keep the former University of Virginia standout in the borough.

Free agent Joe Harris plans to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN chimed in with contract details soon after. Harris will remain with the Nets on a four-year deal worth an eyebrow-raising $75 million.

Free agent guard Joe Harris has agreed to a four-year, $75M deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Mark Bartelstein @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

One season after leading the NBA by connecting on 47.4 percent of his triples, Harris posted a career-high in scoring during the 2019-20 campaign. He averaged 14.5 points in 30.8 minutes per game, starting in all 69 games in which he appeared. The shooting was still his calling card, as he connected on 42.4 percent of his 5.9 threes a night.

Expectations are high in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both returning from injuries this season. It’s unclear what the remainder of the roster will look like as they’ve linked to a potential James Harden move, but if things remain the way they are, they can take solace in knowing that one of the league’s most dangerous options from behind the arc will be ready and waiting for them to kick the ball out to him.