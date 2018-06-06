Who The Brooklyn Nets Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

Beginning in 2019, the Brooklyn Nets will finally have their own first round pick again, potentially setting the stage for a shift away from the complicated rebuild the organization has endured since the ill-fated trade involving Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and the Boston Celtics. However, the 2018 NBA Draft won’t be a flashy one for the Nets, with Brooklyn owning Boston’s first round selection (No. 29) and two semi-intriguing second round picks (No. 40 and No. 45) when June 21 arrives.

Without the benefit of a lottery pick to attempt a big splash, Sean Marks and company will be aiming for rotation-quality players and searching for assets in similar fashion to their tact in recent years. It is, of course, unlikely to unearth a superstar at outside of the top 25 picks but the Nets can absolutely take advantage of what it is a deep and interesting crop of prospects in this class.

Here are a few players that might make sense in Brooklyn at one of their three current draft positions.