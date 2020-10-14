Via Brooklyn Nets/Twitter
The Nets Will Pay Tribute To Their New Jersey Days With 90s-Inspired Throwback Unis

The Brooklyn Nets’ history is one marked by calling a few different places in the tri-state area home, but from 1977 until their move to New York City in 2012, the franchise resided in East Rutherford, New Jersey. On Wednesday, the team confirmed a bit of news that had been going around the internet for a minute about one way that they plan on paying homage to those Garden State Nets teams during the upcoming season.

During the 2020-21 NBA season, the Nets will wear a crisp red, white, and light blue uniform that the team famously wore during their days in New Jersey, specifically during the 1990-91 campaign. The team announced the news with a pair of tweets: A video that connected the current Nets back to those old teams by superimposing them in these unis, and another that highlighted images of the threads, which will serve as their Classic Edition uniforms for the upcoming season.

The 90-91 Nets struggled on the court, going 26-56, but included a few of players like Derrick Coleman and the late Drazen Petrovic who helped them become a playoff team the following year. The 20-21 Nets will, of course, hope to not follow in that team’s footsteps, and with the return of Kyrie Irving from injury and the debut of Kevin Durant, it seems likely that Brooklyn will be a dangerous team.

