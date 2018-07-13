The Nets Will Trade Jeremy Lin To The Hawks And Acquire Kenneth Faried From The Nuggets

07.13.18

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a rebuild, which made the fact that a player the caliber of Jeremy Lin was on their roster a little strange. Lin is coming off of an injury that let him play in one game this past season, but he’s still a good basketball player who can be a steady backcourt hand for the right team.

Apparently, the team that decided it needs that steady backcourt hand is the Atlanta Hawks, which acquired Lin from the Nets as the calendar turned to Friday on the east coast.

