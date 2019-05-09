Getty Image

Facing elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday, the Boston Celtics failed to rise to the challenge as the Bucks blew them out once again, 116-91, in the process punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Milwaukee was in control from the opening tip, though the Celtics did manage a few runs at various points to keep it interesting. Still, they were never quite able to overcome many of the same issues that have hindered them all series, namely a lack of consistency on defense and an inability to execute their offense in way that effectively engages the considerable talent they have amassed.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual dominant self as put up 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and a pair of blocks, one of which came on this play against Al Horford in the first half as he swatted his shot into the cheap seats as he tried to make his way into the lane.