Getty Image

If there were any questions about whether the Milwaukee Bucks were legit coming into Thursday night’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors, there aren’t anymore. The Bucks, which were already one of the biggest stories in the NBA heading into the game, walked into Oracle Arena and beat the brakes off of the two-time defending champions. Even with Draymond Green sidelined with an injury, Milwaukee made a statement with a 134-111 victory.

The two teams spent the first quarter feeling one another out, and the Bucks used the second quarter to turn the jets on a bit and get the Warriors at arm’s length heading into the locker room. Milwaukee had a 64-51 lead at the half, with 19 of those for the Bucks coming from MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.