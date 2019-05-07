Getty Image

Game 4 was, as they say, a pivotal one on Monday night between the Bucks and Celtics in Boston. With a win, the Bucks could extend their series lead to 3-1, an all-but insurmountable lead in a seven-game series. That meant the Celtics were in desperate need of evening things up, and were getting Marcus Smart back in their effort to do so and shift pressure back onto Milwaukee.

Early on, the Celtics looked energized, particularly on defense where they frustrated the Bucks and took an eight point advantage into the second quarter. Unsurprisingly the Bucks came alive in the second, playing some tough defense of their own, to cut the Boston lead to two at the break, despite a horrific shooting half.

As has been the case in Games 2 and 3, the third quarter was pivotal for the Bucks, but they got the job done with their bench, not their stars, which seemed demoralizing for the Celtics. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both picked up their fourth fouls early in the third, forcing them to the bench. An Al Horford three-pointer gave Boston a three-point lead with 7:01 to go in the quarter, as Middleton and Giannis sat down.

The rest of the quarter the two All-Stars remained seated and watched as Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, Pat Connaughton, Sterling Brown, Ersan Ilyasova, and Brook Lopez led the way on a 21-10 run to give Milwaukee an eight-point lead, one they would ultimately extend to a 113-101 final.